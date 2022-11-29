Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022

From Avatar The Way of Water to Cirkus, here are the films you can enjoy watching in theatres in December 2022.
The final month of the year looks exciting for moviegoers with the much-awaited Avatar sequel hitting theatres and the comedy-entertainer Cirkus arriving as a Christmas gift.
1. Avatar The Way of Water
James Cameron's visual extravaganza Avatar The Way of Water releases in cinemas on December 16, nine years after Avatar, the highest-grossing film in cinema history.
2. Cirkus
After Simmba and Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty come together for the comedy entertainer Cirkus, set to arrive in cinemas on December 23. The film is based on Gulzar's classic Angoor and will feature Ranveer and Varun Sharma in double roles with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as the leading ladies.
3. An Action Hero
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat, An Action Hero is set to release on December 2. The action-packed film will mark the Bollywood debut of its director Anirudh Iyer.
4. Salaam Venky
Kajol and Vishal Jethwa play a mother-son duo in this emotional drama directed by Revathy. Set to hit theatres on December 9, the film will also see Aamir Khan playing a crucial cameo.
5. Vadh
Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer Vadh will release in theatres on December 9. Jaspal Singh Sandhu & Rajeev Barnwal are the directors of this upcoming film.