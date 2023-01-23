Search icon
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Star couple's first photos as husband-wife go viral, SEE here

The first pictures of the newly-wed couple, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have come out.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 23, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood's famous actor Sunil Shetty, and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have finally tied the knot today i.e. on January 23. Fans were eager to see this couple, who have been making headlines for their relationship and marriage for a long time, tie the knot. According to the reports, both went through all the rituals together. Meanwhile, now the first pictures of the marriage of both have also come to the fore.

Athiya and KL Rahul's are married

Athiya and KL Rahul's are married
1/5

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul both are looking very happy in the first pictures that surfaced after marriage. The glow of love is clearly visible on the faces of both.

Athiya and Rahul's love story

Athiya and Rahul's love story
2/5

Fans were waiting for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding for a long time. Athiya and Rahul's love story started after meeting through a common friend.

Caption

Caption
3/5

“In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."  The newly wed couple captioned their Instagram post.

First media appearance

First media appearance
4/5

The newlywed couple came out after a long wait for their first media appearance after their marriage. 

Wedding at Khandala farmhouse

Wedding at Khandala farmhouse
5/5

The actress tied the knot with her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul at her father Sunil Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. 

