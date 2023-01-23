Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Star couple's first photos as husband-wife go viral, SEE here

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood's famous actor Sunil Shetty, and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have finally tied the knot today i.e. on January 23. Fans were eager to see this couple, who have been making headlines for their relationship and marriage for a long time, tie the knot. According to the reports, both went through all the rituals together. Meanwhile, now the first pictures of the marriage of both have also come to the fore.