Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

A 72-year-old action star is currently Asia's highest-paid actor, earning more than even Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, and Salman Khan
When one says Asia’s highest paid actor, names like Jackie Chan come to mind. Closer home, superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Prabhas are candidates given their fees. But as things stand, one 72-year-old actor has all of them beat. And he has done that charging a whopping Rs 280 crore for his next, which happens to be an action film.
1. The 72-year-old action star charging Rs 280 crore
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth now has the distinction of being Asia’s highest-paid actor, courtesy his massive payday for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth has charged Rs 280 crore for the film, including fees and profit-sharing arrangement
2. Asia’s highest paid actor
Till 2016, Aamir Khan was Asia’s highest-paid actor, bringing in Rs 275 crore for his performance in Dangal. However, Jackie Chan trumped him with a reported $60-million (Rs 400 crore) fees in 2017. Since then, however, neither star has touched those heights
3. What is Coolie all about
Directed by Lokesh, Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st film as lead star. The action drama is reported to be linked to Lokesh’s cinematic universe, which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, along with Nagarjuna in a cameo. The film is slated to release in 2025
4. Rajinikanth’s action star turn
Rajinikanth had begun his career as a villain before becoming one of the biggest action stars in India in the 80s and 90s. After a brief lull in 2000s, the veteran actor started his second innings as a larger-than-life action star with hits like Chandramukhi and Enthiran after turning 50
5. How Rajinikanth beat the Khans
For the longest time, Rajinikanth only charged up-front fees for his films. But over the last decade, he has followed in the footsteps of his juniors from Bollywood and split his earnings between fees and profit-sharing. Given his high upfront fees of Rs 100 crore and his films working at the box office again, he has leapt past the Khans, who earn around Rs 150-250 crore per film
6. Rajinikanth’s previous fees
Rajinikanth had actually gone past all current actor with his previous film Jailer itself. The 2021 hit had earned Rs 600 crore worldwide, netting Rajinikanth a handsome Rs 250 crore