Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family, education, net worth

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 23, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
1.Maharashtra's 'Epstein Files'
Ashok Kharat, an astrologer from Nashik, Maharashtra, is in the news for serious allegations. Police found 58 objectionable videos linked to him while investigating sexual exploitation claims. The case is being called Maharashtra’s 'Epstein Files' due to similarities with the global scandal.
2.From Merchant Navy to Astrologer
Kharat worked 22 years in the Merchant Navy before becoming an astrologer and numerologist. He gained wealthy and influential clients through astrology consultations, building a strong public profile in Nashik and Maharashtra.
3.Allegations and Custody
He is accused of rape, sexual assault, and blackmail, allegedly targeting women under the guise of spiritual guidance. Police have multiple FIRs against him and he is in custody while investigations continue.
4.Family
Ashok Kharat is married to Kalpana Kharat and has a daughter named Srishti. Little else about his family is publicly known. Kharat is often called 'Captain' due to his Merchant Navy career. He led the Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust in Mirgaon, giving him influence in local politics and society. Photos with prominent leaders increased his credibility among elites. His connections helped him expand his spiritual and property business before the scandal.
5.Education and Background
Kharat’s formal education is not publicly documented. His skills came from self-study and experience rather than academic degrees. He developed knowledge in astrology, numerology and spiritual healing, which helped him attract elite clients. His confidence, social skills and understanding of human psychology contributed to his popularity as an astrologer.
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6.Net Worth
Reports estimate his wealth at Rs 100-200 crore, earned through high-fee astrology consultations and property. Some clients reportedly paid up to Rs 50 lakh per visit. He also owned luxury properties in Nashik and the surrounding areas. His financial success added to his influence and reputation before the allegations emerged.