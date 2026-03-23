Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family, education, net worth

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Gursewak Singh recalls Ranveer Singh's kind gesture after on-set accident: 'I was crying out of fear and pain'

US-Iran war comes to end? US President Donald Trump orders department of war to postpone strikes on Iran, what next?

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026 Declared: Girl students outperform boys with 84.09 pass percentage, check state wise toppers list here

Before the Financial Year Ends: Review Your Bike Coverage to Avoid Premium Spikes

Behind the Assembly Line: New Age of Automotive Engineering with Tanmay Subhash Nandanwar

Haryana Police removes 154 YouTube videos, 703 Instagram reels linked to Badshah's controversial song Tateeree

Parliament session: PM Modi says India has 53 lakh metric ton of petrol reserve, how country is navigating West Asia crisis

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Rakesh Bedi is 'proud' of his film, but makes this requests: 'This is not the right thing to do'

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10 result delayed? Check date, steps to download scorecard

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026 Declared: Aditya Prakash Aman tops Science, Aditi Kumari emerges Commerce topper; Check toppers' list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Gursewak Singh recalls Ranveer Singh's kind gesture after on-set accident: 'I was crying out of fear and pain'

Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Gursewak Singh recalls Ranveer Singh's kind

US-Iran war comes to end? US President Donald Trump orders department of war to postpone strikes on Iran, what next?

US-Iran war comes to end? US President Donald Trump orders department of war

Sunil Gavaskar struggles to get Dhurandhar 2 tickets, Rakesh Bedi reacts amid film's box office craze

Sunil Gavaskar struggles to get Dhurandhar 2 tickets, Rakesh Bedi reacts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar, 20 arrested, details here

Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar

Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family, education, net worth

Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family

With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian filmmakers who have achieved this feat

With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family, education, net worth

Ashok Kharat, ex-Merchant Navy officer and Nashik astrologer, linked to Maharashtra’s 'Epstein Files,' is arrested for sexual assault and blackmail. Married to Kalpana with daughter Srishti, he is wealthy, with an estimated Rs100-200 crore, and remains in police custody.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 23, 2026, 01:34 PM IST

1.Maharashtra's 'Epstein Files'

Maharashtra's 'Epstein Files'
1

Ashok Kharat, an astrologer from Nashik, Maharashtra, is in the news for serious allegations. Police found 58 objectionable videos linked to him while investigating sexual exploitation claims. The case is being called Maharashtra’s 'Epstein Files' due to similarities with the global scandal.

Advertisement

2.From Merchant Navy to Astrologer

From Merchant Navy to Astrologer
2

Kharat worked 22 years in the Merchant Navy before becoming an astrologer and numerologist. He gained wealthy and influential clients through astrology consultations, building a strong public profile in Nashik and Maharashtra.

3.Allegations and Custody

Allegations and Custody
3

He is accused of rape, sexual assault, and blackmail, allegedly targeting women under the guise of spiritual guidance. Police have multiple FIRs against him and he is in custody while investigations continue.

4.Family

Family
4

Ashok Kharat is married to Kalpana Kharat and has a daughter named Srishti. Little else about his family is publicly known. Kharat is often called 'Captain' due to his Merchant Navy career. He led the Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust in Mirgaon, giving him influence in local politics and society. Photos with prominent leaders increased his credibility among elites. His connections helped him expand his spiritual and property business before the scandal.

TRENDING NOW

5.Education and Background

Education and Background
5

Kharat’s formal education is not publicly documented. His skills came from self-study and experience rather than academic degrees. He developed knowledge in astrology, numerology and spiritual healing, which helped him attract elite clients. His confidence, social skills and understanding of human psychology contributed to his popularity as an astrologer.

Also read: With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian filmmakers who have achieved this feat

6.Net Worth

Net Worth
6

Reports estimate his wealth at Rs 100-200 crore, earned through high-fee astrology consultations and property. Some clients reportedly paid up to Rs 50 lakh per visit. He also owned luxury properties in Nashik and the surrounding areas. His financial success added to his influence and reputation before the allegations emerged.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Gursewak Singh recalls Ranveer Singh's kind gesture after on-set accident: 'I was crying out of fear and pain'
Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Gursewak Singh recalls Ranveer Singh's kind
US-Iran war comes to end? US President Donald Trump orders department of war to postpone strikes on Iran, what next?
US-Iran war comes to end? US President Donald Trump orders department of war
Sunil Gavaskar struggles to get Dhurandhar 2 tickets, Rakesh Bedi reacts amid film's box office craze
Sunil Gavaskar struggles to get Dhurandhar 2 tickets, Rakesh Bedi reacts
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026 Declared: Girl students outperform boys with 84.09 pass percentage, check state wise toppers list here
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026 Declared: Girl students outperform boys
Before the Financial Year Ends: Review Your Bike Coverage to Avoid Premium Spikes
Before the Financial Year Ends: Review Your Bike Coverage to Avoid Premium Spike
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar, 20 arrested, details here
Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar
Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family, education, net worth
Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family
With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian filmmakers who have achieved this feat
With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement