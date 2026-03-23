Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family, education, net worth

4 . Family

4

Ashok Kharat is married to Kalpana Kharat and has a daughter named Srishti. Little else about his family is publicly known. Kharat is often called 'Captain' due to his Merchant Navy career. He led the Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust in Mirgaon, giving him influence in local politics and society. Photos with prominent leaders increased his credibility among elites. His connections helped him expand his spiritual and property business before the scandal.