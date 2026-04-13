Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth, rift after marriage, feelings of being 'overshadowed' in Bollywood

1 . Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar identity & career differences:

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The Bhosle sisters, Asha Bhosle and her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, are two of the greatest voices in Indian music history. When Asha began her musical career, she often felt overshadowed by Lata’s immense popularity. To build her own identity, Asha consciously changed her singing style, experimenting with bold, fast and versatile genres so that her voice would not resemble her sister’s classical and devotional style.