Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth, rift after marriage, feelings of being 'overshadowed' in Bollywood

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Apr 13, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
1.Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar identity & career differences:
The Bhosle sisters, Asha Bhosle and her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, are two of the greatest voices in Indian music history. When Asha began her musical career, she often felt overshadowed by Lata’s immense popularity. To build her own identity, Asha consciously changed her singing style, experimenting with bold, fast and versatile genres so that her voice would not resemble her sister’s classical and devotional style.
2.Early life, education and musical training:
Both Bhosle sisters were born into a musical family and received early exposure to music from their father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. However, formal education took a backseat as both focused on music at a young age. Lata took responsibility for the family after their father’s death, while Asha entered films early and began her journey in playback singing at a very young age.
3.Personal rift and marriage controversy:
The relationship between the sisters became strained after Asha Bhosle’s early marriage at age 16 to Ganpatrao Bhosle, 31 years old in 1949. She reportedly eloped with him, who was connected to Lata Mangeshkar’s professional circle. This marriage led to emotional distance within the family, and for a long time, Lata Mangeshkar did not maintain close communication with Asha due to personal and family disagreements.
4.Their relationship:
Despite their personal differences, both sisters dominated the Indian music industry in their own ways. Lata became known for classical, romantic, and devotional songs, while Asha carved a niche in cabaret, pop and experimental music. Over time, both gained equal respect, but their careers often invited comparisons, creating a sense of rivalry in the public eye.
Also read: Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused by in-laws, her daughter died by suicide, son passed away due to cancer
5.Net worth and legacy of the sisters:
Both Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar achieved immense success and wealth through decades of musical dominance. While exact net worth figures vary, both are regarded among the richest and most influential singers in Indian history. Beyond wealth, their true legacy lies in their unmatched contribution to Indian cinema and music, shaping generations of singers and listeners.