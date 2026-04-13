Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused by in-laws, her daughter died by suicide, son passed away due to cancer

1 . Early loss of father and responsibility:

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Asha Bhosle’s life was deeply affected at a very young age when her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a respected classical singer and theatre artist, passed away on April 24, 1942, at the age of 41. His sudden death left the family in financial difficulty and then Asha Bhosle began performing and singing in films at just nine years old to help support her family.