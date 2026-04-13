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This movie beats Dhurandhar The Revenge's Rs 1700 crore businees in just in just 13 days, has no superstar, yet earned Rs 5874 crore

This movie beats Dhurandhar The Revenge's Rs 1700 crore businees in just 13 days

Stock market closed for 3 days, F&O trading shut, MCX sees half-day closure: Check April 14-19 trading calendar

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Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused by in-laws, her daughter died by suicide, son passed away due to cancer

Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused

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Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth, rift after marriage, feelings of being 'overshadowed' in Bollywood

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Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused by in-laws, her daughter died by suicide, son passed away due to cancer

Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused

Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut with Rishab Shetty

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Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused by in-laws, her daughter died by suicide, son passed away due to cancer

Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most iconic playback singers, is no more. The legendary singer passed away on Sunday, April 12. Despite her career, her personal journey was marked by both deep love and heartbreaking losses.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 13, 2026, 11:19 AM IST

1.Early loss of father and responsibility:

Early loss of father and responsibility:
1

Asha Bhosle’s life was deeply affected at a very young age when her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a respected classical singer and theatre artist, passed away on April 24, 1942, at the age of 41. His sudden death left the family in financial difficulty and then Asha Bhosle began performing and singing in films at just nine years old to help support her family.

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2.First marriage at a very young age:

First marriage at a very young age:
2

At only 16 years old, Asha Bhosle married Ganpatrao Bhosle in 1949. The marriage was against family expectations and created emotional distance within her personal life. Over time, differences between the couple grew, leading to separation in 1960 after more than a decade of marriage.

3.Struggles, conflict with in-laws:

Struggles, conflict with in-laws:
3

Asha Bhosle’s first marriage was marked by emotional and domestic difficulties. Reports suggest she faced mistreatment from her in-laws, which made her married life even more challenging. Eventually, she left her marital home and returned to her mother’s house with her children, even while pregnant with her third child.

4.Heartbreaking loss of children:

Heartbreaking loss of children:
4

Asha Bhosle and Ganpatrao Bhosle had three children: Hemant, Varsha and Anand. Despite her professional success, she faced deep personal grief. Her daughter Varsha died by suicide in 2012 at the age of 56. A few years later, in 2015, her son Hemant passed away after battling cancer. These tragedies left a lasting emotional impact on her life.

Also read: Viral video: Rajat Bedi's reaction to Asha Bhosle's demise leaves netizens angry, actor gets mercilessly trolled: 'Kitna overacting kar raha hai'

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5.Second marriage, love and enduring strength:

Second marriage, love and enduring strength:
5

Asha Bhosle later married legendary music director-composer R D Burman in 1980. Unfortunately, he passed away on January 4, 1994, at the age of 54. Despite personal tragedies, Asha Bhosle remains alive and continues to be celebrated as one of India’s greatest playback singers.

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