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Asha Bhosle's demise: Adore her timeless saree collection, everlasting music and fashion legacy in Bollywood

The legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away in 92. She is not only a legendary singer but also a symbol of timeless elegance. Her saree style reflects a perfect blend of tradition, grace and simplicity, making her a true inspiration in Indian fashion.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 15, 2026, 11:03 AM IST

1.Cream and gold traditional saree:

Cream and gold traditional saree:
1

Her cream saree with gold borders exudes pure sophistication. She pairs it with subtle gold jewellery, simple chains, earrings and bangles, keeping the look minimal yet deeply traditional and graceful.

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2.Soft pastel saree grace:

Soft pastel saree grace:
2

A pastel-toned saree highlights her understated elegance. She complements it with light jewellery such as pearls or delicate gold pieces, allowing the soft colour and her natural charm to stand out beautifully.

3.Dark pink saree statement look:

Dark pink saree statement look:
3

In a striking dark pink saree, she exudes a powerful, iconic presence. The saree is elevated with traditional gold jewellery, including heavy necklaces and bangles, along with her signature bindi, giving a classic Indian diva vibe.

4.Peach silk saree elegance:

Peach silk saree elegance:
4

Asha Bhosle stuns in a soft peach silk saree, exuding timeless grace. The delicate sheen of the fabric adds a royal touch, while she pairs it with layered pearl necklaces, traditional bangles, and a classic bindi, creating a refined and elegant look.

Also read: Asha Bhosle demise: Padmini Kolhapure remembers how legendary singer helped her in Bollywood: 'She introduced me to Dev Anand'

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5.Royal pink saree charm:

Royal pink saree charm:
5

In a vibrant pink saree, she embraces a bold yet graceful style. The rich fabric is beautifully complemented by gold jewellery, including statement necklaces and earrings, enhancing the festive and regal appeal of her overall look.

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