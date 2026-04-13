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Malayalam adult OTT series Lola Cottage faces backlash for featuring Muslim women using Hindu names

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National Pecan Day: Why American Pecans Are a Smart Choice for Heart-Healthy Living

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Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle? A look at her Rs 250-crore empire, restaurant chain ‘Asha’s’ and more

Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle

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Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle? A look at her Rs 250-crore empire, restaurant chain ‘Asha’s’ and more

Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most legendary playback singers, passed away, leaving behind not only an unmatched musical legacy but also a strong financial and cultural legacy, including her international restaurant brand and valuable properties.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 13, 2026, 02:20 PM IST

1.A lasting legacy for family:

A lasting legacy for family:
1

Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most iconic playback singers, has sung over 12,000 songs in more than 20 languages, making her one of the most recorded artists in the history of Indian music. She has left behind a rich legacy for her son, Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. Beyond her musical journey, she built a strong financial and business empire that continues to support her family.

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2.Global restaurant brand 'Asha’s':

Global restaurant brand 'Asha’s':
2

Asha Bhosle, apart from singing she successfully entered the hospitality industry by launching her international restaurant chain 'Asha’s' in Dubai in 2002. The brand became highly popular for Indian cuisine and expanded to countries like the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Kingdom, including cities such as Birmingham and Manchester.

3.Asha Bhosle’s iconic Mumbai residence:

Asha Bhosle’s iconic Mumbai residence:
3

Asha Bhosle’s main residence is located at Prabhukunj on Pedder Road, one of the most prestigious areas in South Mumbai. This upscale locality is known for housing some of India’s biggest celebrities and prominent business families. The residence stands as a symbol of her long and successful journey in the Indian music industry and her enduring legacy in Mumbai’s cultural landscape.

4.Luxury apartment in Pune

Luxury apartment in Pune
4

Asha Bhosle also owned a luxury apartment in Pune, reflecting her successful career and strong real estate investments. The property was part of her premium asset, but later on, it was sold in July 2025.

Also read: Viral video: Ahead of funeral, Asha Bhosle's mortal remains get honoured with tricolour, fans get emotional on her final journey

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5.Asha net worth:

Asha net worth:
5

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore, placing her among the top 10 richest female singers in India. However, some reports suggest her total wealth could range between Rs 200-250 crore.

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Malayalam adult OTT series Lola Cottage faces backlash for featuring Muslim women using Hindu names
Malayalam adult OTT series Lola Cottage faces backlash for featuring Muslim
National Pecan Day: Why American Pecans Are a Smart Choice for Heart-Healthy Living
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