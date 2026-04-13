Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle? A look at her Rs 250-crore empire, restaurant chain ‘Asha’s’ and more

1 . A lasting legacy for family:

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Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most iconic playback singers, has sung over 12,000 songs in more than 20 languages, making her one of the most recorded artists in the history of Indian music. She has left behind a rich legacy for her son, Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. Beyond her musical journey, she built a strong financial and business empire that continues to support her family.