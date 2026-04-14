Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

1 . House location and ‘Asha’s’ restaurant legacy:

1

Asha Bhosle owned premium properties in Mumbai and Lonavala, including Prabhukunj on Peddar Road, a luxury apartment in Lower Parel, and a peaceful bungalow in Lonavala, reflecting a blend of heritage, luxury, and comfort. She also built a global identity through her restaurant chain ‘Asha’s’, founded in Dubai in 2002, which expanded across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and the UK, with outlets in cities like Birmingham and Manchester, showcasing her rich Indian cultural influence.