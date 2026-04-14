Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Apr 14, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
1.House location and ‘Asha’s’ restaurant legacy:
Asha Bhosle owned premium properties in Mumbai and Lonavala, including Prabhukunj on Peddar Road, a luxury apartment in Lower Parel, and a peaceful bungalow in Lonavala, reflecting a blend of heritage, luxury, and comfort. She also built a global identity through her restaurant chain ‘Asha’s’, founded in Dubai in 2002, which expanded across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and the UK, with outlets in cities like Birmingham and Manchester, showcasing her rich Indian cultural influence.
2.Living room design:
Asha Bhosle’s home reflects warmth and elegance rather than a cold, showroom-like setup. The living room features rich, earthy tones, deep wood textures and warm cream and gold accents. Classic Indian furniture with jewel-toned upholstery creates a luxurious yet homely feel. Large seating arrangements , while natural materials like wood, stone and brass enhance its traditional charm.
3.Bedrooms:
The bedrooms in Asha Bhosle’s home are designed as peaceful personal retreats. Soft, calming colours and luxurious layered furnishings create a restful environment. The spaces feel private and intimate, often decorated with meaningful personal items and family photographs. The focus is on comfort and offering a calm contrast to her vibrant life.
4.Room decor style:
Her overall home decor reflects a blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship and modern comfort. Inspired by the aesthetic of her restaurant chain Asha’s, the interiors feature dark wood, rustic stone and elegant metal detailing. And there she also puts a big photo frame of her own picture.
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5.Musical room with her personal touch:
Asha Bhosle’s home is deeply connected to her musical journey. Awards like the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan are proudly displayed alongside photographs from her long career in Indian cinema. Musical instruments, recording memorabilia and personal gifts from artists worldwide add emotional value.