As Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 10, here's a look at stars who said NO to this blockbuster

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani-owned THIS company to raise Rs 9,000 crore, you too can invest, know how

Priyanka Chopra's passionate kiss with Nick Jonas on the beach goes viral; watch video

Shikhar Dhawan to return to Lord's after India's major loss in 3rd Test vs England: 'Ab meri baari hai...'

Ishaan Khatter part of Gully Boy 2? Siddhant Chaturvedi drops major hints about Dhadak 2 crossover with Zoya Akhtar’s blockbuster

After Jeff Bezos' Amazon, THIS retail giant has announced fresh layoffs, cutting hundreds of jobs due to...

29 soldiers killed in BLA attack, Is Pakistan Army losing war against militants in Balochistan?

Bad news for Virat Kohli as Karnataka govt blames RCB management for Bengaluru stampede, mentions name of star batter

Student from this college bags record-breaking salary package of Rs 1.45 crore first time in 25 years, not IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, it is...

At least 50 killed in massive fire at Iraq shopping mall, horrific video surfaces

Will Joe Root break Sachin Tendulkar's historic Test record at Old Trafford? England's star all-rounder set to become...

Why this relative of Mukesh Ambani is selling his Rs 6,800 crore business, says no one ready to..., name is...

Good news for Delhi commuters, Rekha Gupta government set to change transport system, smart travel cards, new bus routes, and...

BIG tension for China, Pakistan, as Indian Army successfully test Akash Prime air defence system, it can engage multiple targets in...

The Simplification Visionary: Ishaan Agarwal and his Ability to Transform The Global Business Technology

Ram Kapoor recalls having no work, living off his wife’s income, earning Rs 1000: 'When I married Gautami…’

PAC cosmetics: Performance meets the Indian beauty requirements

Good news for Indians, THIS country is offering visa for just Rs 7500 to live and work for..., not France, US, UK, Spain, it is..., check how to apply

KKR star all-rounder announces retirement from international cricket, his name is....

Day after Indian tourist arrested for shoplifting, US embassy in India issues BIG warning, says visa can be revoked, if...

'Don’t think Ranveer Singh has...': R Madhavan explains why his Dhurandhar co-star is not going anywhere despite failures

Bihar Elections: CM Nitish Kumar announces 125 units of 'free electricity' from..., check details here

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama finally address divorce rumors, say 'It was...'

Meet woman, as beautiful as any Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam but did not become IAS officer due to...

Bengaluru small vendors are saying 'NO' to UPI, demands 'Only' cash, are in fear due to...

Meet woman, first IAS officer to officially appoint a female driver, she is from…, her name is..

What is 'PAN-PAN' call that Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight pilot made before diverting flight to Mumbai?

Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says US is working on deal with China's Xi Jinping to impose death penalty for...

Donald Trump hints at India-US trade deal: 'very close to...'

Mohit Suri reveals Aditya Chopra's first reaction after watching Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara: 'What happened to...' | Exclusive

Largest piece of Mars found on earth sold for Rs..., discovered at Sahara Desert, it weighs..., know how it reached earth

UIDAI deactivates Aadhar of deceased persons, disables over 1 crore numbers, starts new service for...

DNA TV Show: Digvijaya Singh's post on Kanwar Yatra stirs row

Blood crisis solved! This country developed universal artificial blood, beneficial in surgeries, emergencies, it's colour is...

How will teams qualify for LA28 cricket? Details emerge as sport returns to Olympics after 128 years

Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight makes emergency landing due to a mid-air engine failure

Before Dhadak 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi was set to romance Triptii Dimri in this romantic drama but he was replaced by...

SL vs BAN: Mahedi Hasan creates history, shatters Harbhajan Singh's 13-year-old record in Colombo T20I

No OTP, no Tatkal ticket: Indian Railways makes Aadhaar OTP verification mandatory for online Tatkal booking; check details

This actress has been banned from driving for 6 months after speeding offense

Will Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah play in 4th Test against England? Report makes BIG claim

Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra, RPower make BIG move to raise Rs 18000 crore through...

Sidhu Moose Wala's world tour announced three years after his death, confused fans ask 'ye sach me mara hai ya...'

Israeli government on verge of collapse? PM Benjamin Netanyahu loses majority as coalition partner quits due to...

Virat Kohli continues to rewrite history books; achieves never-before-seen ICC ranking milestone post T20I, Test retirement

Meet Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s wife Kamna Shukla who played 'biggest' role in his achievement, she is...

Who is Aditya Saurabh? Cracked UPSC with impressive AIR, became IRS officer, now arrested for...

Delhi set to launch India's first net-zero e-waste park in...; its cost is Rs...

Anupam Kher reveals why he doesn't have a biological child with Kirron Kher: 'She conceived once but then...'

BIG statement by US President Donald Trump on India-US trade deal, says, 'We're going to...'

US' BIG statement on Israeli strikes in Syria's capital Damascus, says, 'We are very...'

Among 12 vehicles worldwide, Range Rover SV Masara Edition’s first car in India sold for Rs..., owner is...

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka makes stunning overseas move, signs England legend for his franchise

Delhi Police makes SHOCKING statement, bomb threat emails sent to schools and colleges via..., makes difficult to probe due to...

ITR Filing 2025: Don't panic if you receive Income Tax Department notice, take THESE steps...

Tesla Debuts in India: Model Y SUV costs almost double than in US, China, Germany, check prices here

'How only 1 team has been reprimanded....': Michael Vaughan slams ICC for 'unfair' over rate sanction on England after Lord's victory

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Good news for commuters as 3 more Namo Bharat stations to be operational soon, they are...

Wearing jeans can get you jailed in THIS country, fashion is treated like crime here due to...

'Disgusting...': Rupali Ganguly condemns demolition of Satyajit Ray’s home by Bangladesh govt, says 'under so-called...'

Mujib, Tagore, Satyajit Ray! Why is Muhammad Yunus' Bangladesh bent on demolishing icons of Bengali culture?

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata's firm announces 100 percent variable pay for THESE employees, check here

Viral Video: Dinesh Karthik reveals real story behind RCB star Jitesh Sharma getting stopped at Lord's

SHOCKING! Anchor runs mid-telecast after Israel launches bomb attack on Syrian State TV, watch viral video

‘Will I get justice before I die?’: Actor Bala’s ex-wife shares shocking video from hospital bed, accuses him of assault

Emmy Awards 2025: Severance leads with 27 nominations, followed by The Penguin, The Studio; see complete list here

From ragi idli to jowar upma, grilled fish with veggies: Check what's on Parliament's new 'health menu' for MPs

Meet Sumi Har Chowdhury, Bengali actress who worked with Naseeruddin Shah, found wandering on streets, now sent to...

Delhi-NCR news: All Ghaziabad schools to remain shut for 7 days from tomorrow due to...; check details

After approval, Starlink to offer fastest internet speed ranging from..., know what more it offers in India

Anupam Kher says he has hurt Kirron Kher, admits not being in best marriage: 'That’s why I have...'

Kabir Bedi breaks silence on his failed open marriage with first wife Protima, admits being bothered by her...: 'I had hoped that it...'

Salt consumption among Indians is 2.2 times more than WHO limit: ICMR

Ahead of his Rajya Sabha oath-taking ceremony, Kamal Haasan meets friend Rajinikanth; see viral photos

Political shakeup in Pakistan? President Asif Ali Zardari to be forced to quit, Asim Munir to take over? Defence Minister says...

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issues BIG warning to Israel, US, days after ceasefire, says, 'Tehran ready to...'

Salman Khan makes BIG move, sells his 1318 sq ft apartment for Rs...; it is located in...

ICC Test rankings: Ravindra Jadeja achieves career-best ratings, Joe Root dethrones Harry Brook to reclaim top spot

Tesla vs BYD: Long before Tesla’s entry in India, BYD introduced self-driving tech in budget cars, will now integrate DeepSeek in entry level cars

Why is water turning against us? A story of floods, a warming world, and a question for every generation

Who was Dan Rivera? Famous paranormal investigator died while touring with 'haunted' Annabelle doll

Shocking! Naseeruddin Shah’s co‑star Sumi Har Choudhury found wandering in West Bengal, taken to shelter home

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Races Past Stage 5 of Presale With Weeks to Spare, Raised Figure Crosses $6.5 Million

WTC Points Table 2025-27: Australia dominate after West Indies whitewash, India slip after Lord's heartbreak

Ashutosh Rana addresses Hindi-Marathi language row in Maharashtra: 'Bhasha kabhi bhi vivaad ka...'

Kabir Khan backs Diljit Dosanjh for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'It's unfair to target...'

Not Elon Musk's Tesla, Apple: Most bought US stocks by Indians in last 3 months are...

Axiom-4 Mission: After returning to Earth from ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla will forget THESE things, check full list here

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women live on TV and online?

Anand Mahindra welcomes Elon Musk's Tesla in India: 'Looking forward to seeing you at...'

Top Language Learning Apps Reviewed: Which one suits your style?

Driving Supply Chain Innovation: An Exclusive Interview with Sohit Reddy Kalluru on Tackling Industry Challenges through Mobility and Technology

Ashish Chanchlani drops new post with Elli AvRam, reveals 'Finally, we have...'

90% of Indian youth wants to work abroad, but one condition stop them, it is...

Meet woman, daughter of DTC bus driver, a JNU alumna who battled financial woes, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., she is...

Why Startups That Slow Down Often Get Richer

'It's not too late, please come back': India's World Cup winner urges Virat Kohli to reverse Test retirement after Lord's defeat

How Behavioral Science can Turn Research into Revolution in the Oncology Launches: The Mark of Varun Sharma at Gilead Sciences

Google AI Agent can fight cyber attacks, claims CEO Sundar Pichai, Big Sleep can detect and kill...

Ravi Teja's father Rajagopal Raju passes away at 90

India’s largest private bank worth Rs 1529000 crore plans to reward its shareholders with...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
As Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 10, here's a look at stars who said NO to this blockbuster

As Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 10, here's a look at stars who said NO

Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani-owned THIS company to raise Rs 9,000 crore, you too can invest, know how

Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani-owned THIS company to raise Rs 9,000 crore..

Priyanka Chopra's passionate kiss with Nick Jonas on the beach goes viral; watch video

Priyanka Chopra's passionate kiss with Nick Jonas on the beach goes viral; watch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
As Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 10, here's a look at stars who said NO to this blockbuster

As Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 10, here's a look at stars who said NO

Sara Tendulkar’s effortless elegance in green steals the spotlight at Wimbledon 2025; SEE PICS

Sara Tendulkar’s effortless elegance in green steals the spotlight at Wimbledon

Will Saiyaara join Bollywood's debut films success club? A preview of successful debutants and debut films

Will Saiyaara join Bollywood's debut films success club? A preview of successful

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

As Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 10, here's a look at stars who said NO to this blockbuster

As Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 10 today, here are five actors who were reportedly approached for the film but turned it down, missing out on being part of one of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters.

Rishika Baranwal | Jul 17, 2025, 01:26 PM IST

1.Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan
1

The script was first offered to Aamir Khan, who admired it but suggested Salman Khan for the part, citing creative reasons. He ultimately passed it up and later said he had no regrets.

Advertisement

2.Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun
2

The team approached Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, but he turned it down due to prior commitments in Tollywood.

3.Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan
3

As per reports, V. Vijayendra Prasad had initially pitched the story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Rakesh Roshan, who was keen on casting Hrithik Roshan in the lead. However, the project didn’t move forward due to creative and production-related challenges.

 

4.Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth
4

Legendary actor Rajinikanth was also reportedly offered the role, but he too did not take it and the role went to Salman Khan.

TRENDING NOW

5.Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi
5

Emraan Hashmi was in talks for a supporting role in the film but eventually didn’t sign on. The part later went to Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tesla Debuts in India: Model Y SUV costs almost double than in US, China, Germany, check prices here
Tesla Debuts in India: Model Y SUV costs almost double than in US, China, check
Will India-China relations improve further after S Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping?
Will India-China relations improve after S Jaishankar meets Chinese Prez?
This Canadian politician issues BIG statement on 'Lawrence Bishnoi' gang, urges PM Carney to..., says, 'terrorist...'
This Canadian politician issues BIG statement on 'Lawrence Bishnoi' gang...
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka makes stunning overseas move, signs England legend for his franchise
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka makes stunning overseas move, signs England legend for
Mizoram's Bairabi-Sairang railway line: After 26 years, Aizawl set for rail boost, PM Modi to inaugurate 51.38 km railway line on...
Mizoram's Bairabi-Sairang railway line: PM Modi to inaugurate railway line on...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
As Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 10, here's a look at stars who said NO to this blockbuster
As Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 10, here's a look at stars who said NO
Sara Tendulkar’s effortless elegance in green steals the spotlight at Wimbledon 2025; SEE PICS
Sara Tendulkar’s effortless elegance in green steals the spotlight at Wimbledon
Will Saiyaara join Bollywood's debut films success club? A preview of successful debutants and debut films
Will Saiyaara join Bollywood's debut films success club? A preview of successful
Meet superstar who came to Mumbai with just Rs 500, earned only Rs 5000 from his debut, now owns 11 luxurious properties, has net worth of Rs...
Meet superstar who came to Mumbai with just Rs 500, earned only Rs 5000 from his
From Sheila Ki Jawani, Kala Chashma to Kamli: Katrina Kaif unforgettable dance numbers
From Sheila Ki Jawani, Kala Chashma to Kamli: Katrina Kaif unforgettable dance..
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE