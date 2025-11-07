As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy, let's relive their fairytale love story, from secret romance to grand wedding

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Nov 07, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
1.How it all began
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story began quietly, away from the limelight. The two first met around 2018-2019 at industry events and parties. Their bond started as friendship: warm, genuine and full of mutual respect, long before the world knew what was brewing between them.
2.Sparks fly behind the scenes
While the couple kept things private, their fans began noticing the chemistry. From cozy dinner dates to subtle appearances at each other’s movie screenings, Katrina and Vicky’s connection only grew stronger. They managed to keep their romance low-key, proving that love doesn’t always need grand gestures, sometimes, it’s about quiet understanding.
3.Fairytale wedding in Rajasthan
In December 2021, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot at the stunning Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The dreamy royal wedding was attended by close family and friends and their official pictures broke the internet. Dressed in Sabyasachi, the couple looked every bit regal, radiating pure happiness and love.
4.Joyful pregnancy news
Fast forward to 2025, reports of Katrina’s pregnancy made headlines and soon the couple confirmed the happy news. Their fans and well-wishers flooded social media with blessings, eagerly waiting to welcome Baby Kaushal into the world.
5.Baby boy and a new chapter
Now, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially become parents to a baby boy! The couple announced the news with a simple post captioned 'Blessed.' Bollywood celebrities and fans have filled their comment section with love and excitement. From newlyweds to proud parents, their journey truly feels straight out of a movie!