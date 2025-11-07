As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy, let's relive their fairytale love story, from secret romance to grand wedding

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?

Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top court said

Prithviraj Sukumaran's fierce first look from SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter sparks meme fest, fans compare it to Spider-Man's...

When Zarine Khan spoke about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from daughter Sussanne Khan

JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: THIS Pakistani batsman wreaks havoc, hits six consecutive sixes in one over against Kuwait, his name is..., watch video here

Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation she had with travel influencer, says 'we were just planning…'

Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie footballer who gave up his citizenship to play for India, here's all you need to know

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik under fire again, allegedly threatens Tanya Mittal in viral video, furious fans accuse him of 'crossing all boundaries of respect'

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?

Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages, took Indian cinema to Oscars seven times; his name is...

Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages

Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: As Tesla shareholders approve massive pay package, here's look at other trillionaires from ancient times

Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: look at other trillionaires

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy, let's relive their fairytale love story, from secret romance to grand wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who just welcomed a baby boy, have had a heartwarming journey from a private romance to a royal wedding and now proud parenthood; a true Bollywood fairytale come to life.

Rishika Baranwal | Nov 07, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

1.How it all began

How it all began
1

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story began quietly, away from the limelight. The two first met around 2018-2019 at industry events and parties. Their bond started as friendship: warm, genuine and full of mutual respect, long before the world knew what was brewing between them.

 

2.Sparks fly behind the scenes

Sparks fly behind the scenes
2

While the couple kept things private, their fans began noticing the chemistry. From cozy dinner dates to subtle appearances at each other’s movie screenings, Katrina and Vicky’s connection only grew stronger. They managed to keep their romance low-key, proving that love doesn’t always need grand gestures, sometimes, it’s about quiet understanding.

 

3.Fairytale wedding in Rajasthan

Fairytale wedding in Rajasthan
3

In December 2021, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot at the stunning Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The dreamy royal wedding was attended by close family and friends and their official pictures broke the internet. Dressed in Sabyasachi, the couple looked every bit regal, radiating pure happiness and love.

 

4.Joyful pregnancy news

Joyful pregnancy news
4

Fast forward to 2025, reports of Katrina’s pregnancy made headlines and soon the couple confirmed the happy news. Their fans and well-wishers flooded social media with blessings, eagerly waiting to welcome Baby Kaushal into the world.

 

5.Baby boy and a new chapter

Baby boy and a new chapter
5

Now, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially become parents to a baby boy! The couple announced the news with a simple post captioned 'Blessed.' Bollywood celebrities and fans have filled their comment section with love and excitement. From newlyweds to proud parents, their journey truly feels straight out of a movie!

 

