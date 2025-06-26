1 . Student of the Year

1

Student of the Year didn’t just introduce Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, it gave us an unforgettable soundtrack that became the heartbeat of a generation. Whether it was the groovy Disco Deewane or the swoon-worthy Ishq Wala Love, every track helped these future superstars make a melodious splash into Bollywood.