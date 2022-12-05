Article 15, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana's films remade in South Indian languages

Ayushmann Khurrana's clutter-breaking movies have often been remade in multiple South Indian languages.
It's not just Bollywood that remakes films from South India. The South Indian film industries are also often influenced by Hindi films and Ayushmann Khurrana's films have been remade in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages multiple times. (All images: Twitter)
1. Dharala Prabhu
Ayushmann's debut film Vicky Donor, based on sperm donation, was remade in Tamil as Dharala Prabhu in 2020 starring Harish Kalyan, Tanya Hope, and Vivek.
2. Bhramam
Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, the 2021 Malayalam film Bhramam was the remake of Sriram Raghavan's brilliant suspense thriller Andhadhun.
3. Maestro
Andhadhun was also remade in Telugu in 2021 as Maestro with Nithiin playing Khurrana's role and Tamannaah Bhatia playing Tabu's role.
4. Veetla Vishesham
Released earlier this year in June, Veetla Vishesham is the Tamil language remake of Badhaai Ho starring Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, and Neena Gupta.
5. Nenjuku Needhi
The 2022 Tamil political drama Nenjuku Needhi, headlined by Udhayanidhi Stalin, was the official remake of Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed Article 15.