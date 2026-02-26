Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs and restaurants by 1 year, check details

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distribut sweets to paparazzi after their Udaipur wedding, video of 'special sweetbox' goes viral

Aamir Khan shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman Khan's father is 'still in ICU, but...'

VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's walks down mountain aisle to tie the knot with Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu ceremony

India slams Islamabad at UN with 'La-La land' jibe, says 'J&K development budget exceeds Pakistan’s IMF bailout'

Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: First visuals of newlyweds holding hands, chose to avoid paparaazi, refuse to step out for photos

Who was Bonu Komali? 21-year-old YouTuber found dead after sending ‘I love you’ to mother in Kuwait

Jaya Bachchan breaks silence on paparazzi controversy over grandson Agastya Nanda’s career: ‘No power on earth...'

Who is Ali Larijani? Military head picked by supreme leader Khamenei to lead Iran if he is assassinated

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt message for son and soon-to-be 'bahu' as pre-wedding celebrations begin in Jamnagar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi after their Udaipur wedding, video of 'special sweetbox' goes viral

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi

Aamir Khan shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman Khan's father is 'still in ICU, but...'

Aamir shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman's father is...

VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's walks down mountain aisle to tie the knot with Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu ceremony

Rashmika Mandanna's walks down mountain aisle to tie the knot Vijay Deverakonda

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

At Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok’s wedding, the Ambani family and close friends came together to celebrate with elegant traditional attire and heartfelt moments.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 26, 2026, 01:23 PM IST

1.Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani
1

Nita Ambani looked stunning in a richly embroidered purple saree paired with a deep red blouse featuring gold detailing. She accessorised elegantly with statement diamond jewellery, including a heavy necklace and matching earrings, completing her traditional yet regal look.

Advertisement

2.Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani
2

Mukesh Ambani wore a classic cream kurta paired with a dark brown sleeveless jacket. The outfit was simple yet sophisticated, reflecting understated elegance suitable for the grand wedding celebrations.

3.Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani
3

Shloka Mehta chose a delicate pastel-toned outfit with intricate embroidery, paired with statement earrings and minimal makeup. Akash Ambani complemented her in a richly patterned navy blue sherwani, creating a coordinated and polished look for the occasion.

4.Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani
4

Anant Ambani donned a detailed, dark-toned sherwani with traditional embroidery. His outfit had a modern cut but kept classic elements, perfect for the festive wedding atmosphere.

Also read: Jaya Bachchan breaks silence on paparazzi controversy over grandson Agastya Nanda’s career: ‘No power on earth...'

TRENDING NOW

5.Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok
5

Arjun Tendulkar wore a stylish dark blue patterned sherwani, blending traditional and contemporary styles seamlessly. Saaniya Chandok stood out in a light-coloured lehenga with subtle embellishments, balancing elegance and simplicity for the celebration.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs and restaurants by 1 year, check details
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs by 1 year
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distribut sweets to paparazzi after their Udaipur wedding, video of 'special sweetbox' goes viral
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distribut sweets to paparazzi
Aamir Khan shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman Khan's father is 'still in ICU, but...'
Aamir shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman's father is...
VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's walks down mountain aisle to tie the knot with Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu ceremony
Rashmika Mandanna's walks down mountain aisle to tie the knot Vijay Deverakonda
India slams Islamabad at UN with 'La-La land' jibe, says 'J&K development budget exceeds Pakistan’s IMF bailout'
India slams Pakistan at UN with 'La-La land' jibe, says 'J&K development budget.
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement