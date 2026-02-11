FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law meet? Know about their love story, education, family background, networth

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok met through mutual friends, connected over shared interests and built a strong bond. Coming from supportive and educated families, they recently tied the knot, beginning a new chapter together.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 11, 2026, 12:04 PM IST

1.Education qualification

Education qualification
1

Arjun Tendulkar studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and graduated from Mumbai University while pursuing a cricket career. Saaniya Chandhok did her schooling at BD Somani and Cathedral and John Connon, graduated in Business Management from LSE in 2020 and became a certified veterinary technician through the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024.

2.Arjun’s background

Arjun’s background
2

Arjun comes from a family that has both educational achievements and financial stability. The environment of his upbringing provided him with both the support he needed to achieve his goals and the freedom to pursue his dreams. He is recognised for his work-related approach, while he keeps this balance between his personal life and social activities.

3.Saaniya’s background

Saaniya’s background
3

Saaniya comes from a family that values education and progressive thinking. She has successfully managed her studies together with her personal passions and her social commitments. People recognise her for both her self-assured demeanour and her commitment to participating in social and cultural activities.

4.Relationship journey

Relationship journey
4

What started as a friendship slowly turned into a close bond. They supported each other through life while maintaining their relationship. Over time, their relationship developed into a deeper and more significant bond.

5.Net worth

Net worth
5

Arjun Tendulkar comes from the wealthy Tendulkar family and is a professional cricketer, while Saaniya Chandhok has an affluent background and professional achievements. The couple shares both wealth and public recognition because they belong to high society.

6.Where they first met

Where they first met
6

Arjun and Saaniya reportedly met through common friends at a social gathering. The casual first meeting between them led to an instant connection because they both shared similar values and interests. The friendship between them developed stronger bonds as time passed.

