Arjun Rampal, John Abraham to Dino Morea: 6 B-town hunks who stunned as models first and continue to rule big screen with...

Several Bollywood heartthrobs began their journey as models before ruling the big screen with their charm, sculpted physiques, and magnetic presence. From walking ramps to delivering blockbuster hits, these actors continue to captivate millennials and Gen-Z with their irresistible appeal.

DNA Web Desk | Jul 24, 2025, 02:03 PM IST

1.Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra
1

Sidharth Malhotra stepped into modelling at the mere age of 18. Later, he created a tangent towards Bollywood by working as an Assistant Director in My Name Is Khan. Then, he made a smashing debut with Student of The Year and continued his streak of making thoughtful choices of films.

 

2.Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda
2

Randeep Hooda stepped into modelling after he completed his studies and returned to India from Melbourne. He made his acting debut with Mira Nair’s 'Monsoon Wedding'. Today, Randeep Hooda is considered one of the most versatile and power-packed actors who’d go to any lengths to serve a masterclass performance.

 

3.Milind Soman

Milind Soman
3

Milind Soman began his career by modelling for a clothing manufacturer. He stepped into acting with the Indian Science fiction TV series and played the lead. Since then, he essayed diverse roles and also stepped into various films and television series. 

 

4.John Abraham

John Abraham
4

John Abraham has turned model for various advertisements. He started off from the 2003 film, Jism, and since then, he went on to do many commercial films including Dhoom, Water, Force, and more.

 

    5.Arjun Rampal

    Arjun Rampal
    5

    Arjun Rampal began his career as a supermodel and was even voted as Most Desirable Man of 2012 by a leading portal, wherein he beat 49 other men, including politicians, actors, and sportsmen. He stepped into Bollywood with the 2001 film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, and gained further attention for his charming looks and acting mettle. Even in his latest releases including Rana Naidu S2 and Nikita Roy, Arjun Rampal is still going strong in captivating viewers, especially the female audience, with his looks and impressive acting range.

    6.Dino Morea

    Dino Morea
    6

    Dino Morea started his career as a fashion model, wherein he worked with various clothing and lifestyle brands. Having won the Gladrags Supermodel Contest, Dino made his film debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and even today, he  continues to tug heartstrings as an actor as well as a model.

