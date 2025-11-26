FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Rampal Birthday: Model-turned-actor who got divorced after 21 years, fell in love with 15-year younger woman, has four children, net worth is Rs...

Arjun Rampal turns 53. From model to actor, a 21-year marriage, divorced, living with a younger partner, four children, here’s a breakdown of his full journey.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 26, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

1.Early life and journey from modelling to films

Early life and journey from modelling to films
1

Arjun Rampal was born on November 26, 1972, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Before facing the camera as an actor, he was already a known face in the world of fashion. His journey changed when the late fashion designer Rohit Bal spotted him at a party and was instantly impressed by his looks and charm.

2.Arjun Rampal's debut film

Arjun Rampal's debut film
2

Arjun’s entry into films began with the movie 'Moksha,' but due to delays, his first release became 'Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat' in 2001. He soon appeared in different kinds of roles, including strong negative characters. Over the years, he won praise for movies like Rock On!!, Ra. One, Don, Om Shanti Om, and more.

3.Marriage to Mehr Jessia and becoming a father to two daughters

Marriage to Mehr Jessia and becoming a father to two daughters
3

Long before he entered Bollywood, Arjun married supermodel Mehr Jessia in 1998. They welcomed two daughters: Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. But after 21 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2019. Their divorce made major headlines, as they had been one of Bollywood’s most admired couples.

4.New love with Gabriella Demetriades and two sons

New love with Gabriella Demetriades and two sons
4

After his divorce, Arjun found love again with Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model and fashion designer who is 15 years younger. The couple is not married and has been in a live-in relationship for years. They have two sons: Arik and Aariv. 

5.Net worth

Net worth
5

According to media reports, Arjun Rampal’s net worth is around USD 15 million, which is approximately Rs 120 crore. This wealth comes from films, modelling, business ventures, and brand promotions.

