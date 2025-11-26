Arjun Rampal Birthday: Model-turned-actor who got divorced after 21 years, fell in love with 15-year younger woman, has four children, net worth is Rs...

Who was Deepti Chaurasia? Pan masala baron's daughter-in-law who died by suicide, her brother makes SHOCKING allegation against husband, says, 'Pregnant...'
Gautam Gambhir BREAKS his silence on his future as head coach: 'I am the same guy under whom, India won...'
'Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Preity Zinta were...': Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni recalls getting threats in male-dominated film industry
Apne 2 is happening? Anil Sharma reveals if he will direct the sequel, despite Dharmendra's demise: 'Everything was on track, script was ready'
What is Epstein Files? What does it reveal about Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and...?
Who is Haryana IAS Sachin Sharma, now married to Himachal Deputy CM's daughter, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt with AIR...; Watch his viral baraat video
Famous pan masala tycoon's 'bahu' dies by suicide in Delhi, husband's second wife is South Indian actress
Bad news for employees of this company: After TCS, Infosys, THIS IT company to cut up to 6,000 jobs due to...
Not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini's mother wanted her daughter to marry THIS superstar, name is...
Why is Indian Constitution stored in Helium box? Where is it kept? Mysteries revealed!
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 26, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
1.Early life and journey from modelling to films
Arjun Rampal was born on November 26, 1972, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Before facing the camera as an actor, he was already a known face in the world of fashion. His journey changed when the late fashion designer Rohit Bal spotted him at a party and was instantly impressed by his looks and charm.
2.Arjun Rampal's debut film
Arjun’s entry into films began with the movie 'Moksha,' but due to delays, his first release became 'Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat' in 2001. He soon appeared in different kinds of roles, including strong negative characters. Over the years, he won praise for movies like Rock On!!, Ra. One, Don, Om Shanti Om, and more.
3.Marriage to Mehr Jessia and becoming a father to two daughters
Long before he entered Bollywood, Arjun married supermodel Mehr Jessia in 1998. They welcomed two daughters: Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. But after 21 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2019. Their divorce made major headlines, as they had been one of Bollywood’s most admired couples.
4.New love with Gabriella Demetriades and two sons
After his divorce, Arjun found love again with Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model and fashion designer who is 15 years younger. The couple is not married and has been in a live-in relationship for years. They have two sons: Arik and Aariv.
5.Net worth
According to media reports, Arjun Rampal’s net worth is around USD 15 million, which is approximately Rs 120 crore. This wealth comes from films, modelling, business ventures, and brand promotions.