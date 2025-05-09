1 . Anil, Boney, and Sanjay Kapoor

1

Anil Kapoor completed his schooling at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour High School and pursued higher education at St. Xavier's College in Mumbai. Boney Kapoor also studied at Our Lady of Perpetual High School and later at St. Xavier's College. Sanjay Kapoor completed his 10th standard education and aspired to study abroad, but financial constraints prevented this.