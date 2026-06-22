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Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

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Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

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Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's pre-wedding festivities have begun, with Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and the entire Kapoor family coming together to celebrate the couple ahead of their wedding.

Anshika Pandey | Jun 22, 2026, 11:36 AM IST

1.Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar’s wedding festivities begin

Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar’s wedding festivities begin
1

Anshula Kapoor and her fiancé Rohan Thakkar have officially kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations, surrounded by family and close friends. The festivities brought together the entire Kapoor clan, making it a star-studded family affair ahead of the couple's big day.

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2.Kapoor family comes together

Kapoor family comes together
2

The celebrations were attended by Anshula’s siblings Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, along with cousins Shanaya Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family members. Pictures from the event captured joyful moments, with the family posing together and celebrating the soon-to-be-married couple.

3.Who wore what?

Who wore what?
3

The bride-to-be, Anshula Kapoor, dazzled in a heavily embroidered gold lehenga paired with a vibrant multicoloured dupatta and statement jewellery. Rohan Thakkar complemented her look in a rich red sherwani. Another family member, Janhvi Kapoor, looked elegant in a pink silk saree with a maroon blouse, while Khushi Kapoor opted for a peach colour sharara suit. Shanaya Kapoor chose a white embellished outfit, and Arjun Kapoor kept it festive in a striped red kurta paired with white pyjamas. The family coordinated in colourful traditional attire, adding to the celebratory mood.

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