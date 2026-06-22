Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics

3 . Who wore what?

3

The bride-to-be, Anshula Kapoor, dazzled in a heavily embroidered gold lehenga paired with a vibrant multicoloured dupatta and statement jewellery. Rohan Thakkar complemented her look in a rich red sherwani. Another family member, Janhvi Kapoor, looked elegant in a pink silk saree with a maroon blouse, while Khushi Kapoor opted for a peach colour sharara suit. Shanaya Kapoor chose a white embellished outfit, and Arjun Kapoor kept it festive in a striped red kurta paired with white pyjamas. The family coordinated in colourful traditional attire, adding to the celebratory mood.