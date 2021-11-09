Search icon
Annual income of popular YouTuber Amit Bhadana is more than the CTC of many CEOs

Nowadays, YouTube content creators and Instagram influencers are the ones who are making the most money - sometimes more than the CTC of a CEO.

  DNA Web Team
  Nov 09, 2021, 06:03 PM IST

The days of choosing and sticking to traditional professional choices are long gone. Nowadays, YouTube content creators and Instagram influencers are the ones who are making the most money - sometimes more than the CTC of a CEO. Social media influencers and vloggers all around the world are earning a whopping amount along with fame making them online stars with millions of fans and followers. 

Today, we are going to tell you about one such YouTube content creator named Amit Bhadana who earns lakhs of rupees for his video and has a net worth of crores. 

1. Who is Amit Bhadana?

1/5

Amit Bhadana is a 27-year-old YouTube content creator. Amit makes hilarious videos on his channel and has a large audience on social media. He hails from the North Delhi town of Johripur. Amit completed his schooling at Yamuna Bihar School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law.

2. Amit Bhadana YouTube channel

2/5

Amit Bhadana has a YouTube channel by his own name. He had started the channel on October 24, 2012, but started posting full videos from 2017. His first YouTube video was titled 'Exam Be Like Board Preparation Be Like'. So far, Amit has a gigantic 23.5 million subscribers on YouTube. 

3. Amit Bhadana earnings

3/5

As per media reports, Amit Bhadana earns Rs 10 lakh for every video that he posts on his channel o YouTube. Amit also earns through his Facebook, Instagram, and other social media accounts. 

4. Amit Bhadana salary and net worth

4/5

Apart from earning Rs 10 lakh for one video, Amit Bhadana, reportedly, has a total financial standing of around Rs 52 crore.

5. Amit Bhadana personal life

5/5

Though Amit Bhadana has never publically spoken about being in a relationship, his fans and followers believe that Riya Mavi is his girlfriend or fiancée. One of Amit's closest friends is Parmish Verma with whom he often collaborates for videos.

