Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations

ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Dec 24, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
1.1. Alpine Ease with Salt and Pepper Style
Set against a scenic European backdrop, Anil Kapoor embraces relaxed luxury. The fluid black outerwear, printed shirt, and laid-back posture make this look feel lived-in yet intentional, proof that style travels effortlessly when confidence leads with that authentic style.
2.2. Sharp Indo-Formal Elegance
In a black zippered jacket and tailored trousers, Anil Kapoor strikes the perfect balance between formal and relaxed. The clean lines and subtle styling give this look a modern edge, ideal for understated evening appearances.
3.3. Monochrome Authority
Dressed in an all-black layered ensemble with statement sunglasses, Anil Kapoor channels quiet power. The structured jacket, paired with a sleek tie and watch, reflects a man comfortable commanding attention without excess. Minimal, masculine, and timeless.
4.4. Power in Red
Bold, unapologetic, and statement-making, this red ensemble stands out for its fearless confidence. Against a cityscape backdrop, Kapoor proves that colour is not about age, but attitude. This look speaks of a man who owns every frame he enters.
5.5. Classic Indian Grace
Wearing a traditional kurta with refined detailing, Kapoor showcases timeless Indian elegance. The simplicity of the silhouette, paired with his composed presence, makes this a reminder that heritage style never goes out of fashion.
6.Anil Kapoor’s special day
On his birthday, Anil Kapoor’s fashion journey stands as a reminder that true style is never about chasing trends; it is about evolution, ease, and owning one’s narrative. Much like his cinema, his wardrobe continues to move forward with confidence and relevance. As audiences celebrate his enduring sense of style, they also eagerly await his most anticipated film, Subedaar, marking his first-ever collaboration with filmmaker Suresh Triveni.