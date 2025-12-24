Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations

6 . Anil Kapoor’s special day

On his birthday, Anil Kapoor’s fashion journey stands as a reminder that true style is never about chasing trends; it is about evolution, ease, and owning one’s narrative. Much like his cinema, his wardrobe continues to move forward with confidence and relevance. As audiences celebrate his enduring sense of style, they also eagerly await his most anticipated film, Subedaar, marking his first-ever collaboration with filmmaker Suresh Triveni.