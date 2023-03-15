Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here

Ananya Panday and other B-town celebrities attend Alanna Panday's Haldi ceremony. See pictures inside
Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday’s daughter Alanna Panday is all set to get married to Ivor Mccray. Her Haldi ceremony was a star-studded event. Cousin Ananya Panday arrived with parents Chunky and Bhavna Panday. Here are some beautiful pictures from her Haldi ceremony:
1. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday was seen wearing an elegant and gorgeous silver lehenga.
2. Chunky Panday
Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday posed for the cameras with daughter and Liger actor Ananya Panday.
3. Celebrities who attended the event
Other stars like Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Kim Sharma, Maheep Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar, and Palak Tiwari were also present at the ceremony.
4. Model Alanna Panday
Alanna Panday is a model and social media influencer. She is getting married to Ivor a photographer and videographer.
5. Social media influencer
Alanna talks about fashion on her social media platform.
6. Education
Alanna did her graduation in fashion management from the London College of Fashion.