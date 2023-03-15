Search icon
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here

Ananya Panday and other B-town celebrities attend Alanna Panday's Haldi ceremony. See pictures inside

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 15, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday’s daughter Alanna Panday is all set to get married to Ivor Mccray. Her Haldi ceremony was a star-studded event. Cousin Ananya Panday arrived with parents Chunky and Bhavna Panday. Here are some beautiful pictures from her Haldi ceremony:

 

1. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
1/6

Ananya Panday was seen wearing an elegant and gorgeous silver lehenga. 

 

2. Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday
2/6

Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday posed for the cameras with daughter and Liger actor Ananya Panday. 

3. Celebrities who attended the event

Celebrities who attended the event
3/6

Other stars like Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Kim Sharma, Maheep Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar, and Palak Tiwari were also present at the ceremony. 

 

4. Model Alanna Panday

Model Alanna Panday
4/6

Alanna Panday is a model and social media influencer. She is getting married to Ivor a photographer and videographer.

 

5. Social media influencer

Social media influencer
5/6

Alanna talks about fashion on her social media platform. 

 

6. Education

Education
6/6

Alanna did her graduation in fashion management from the London College of Fashion. 

 

