Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s watch collection highlights his passion for rare and statement-making luxury watches. With pieces from prestigious brands, his collection reflects elegance, exclusivity and a keen appreciation for fine watchmaking.

Anshika Pandey | Jan 22, 2026, 03:20 PM IST

1.Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph
1

This dazzling and opulent watch presents a diamond-placed design and, at the same time, a classy, sporty nature as its main features. Likewise, the watch is an embodiment of Anant Ambani's taste for eye-catching and loud timepieces. It costs around $250,000 - $300,000.

2.Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time 5990/1422G ‘Ruby’

Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time 5990/1422G ‘Ruby’
2

An extraordinarily rare and strikingly beautiful watch, it is priced at approximately $800,000 - $1 million. The Nautilus comes with ruby stones and a dual-time feature, which not only enhances its functionality but also increases its value as a collectable item.

3.Patek Philippe Nautilus 5990/1422G

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5990/1422G
3

This watch is known for having its iconic design and additional travel time complication, combining sophistication with practicality, emphasising the classic Patek Philippe skill. The price ranges between $700,000 and $800,000, making it a prized piece in Anant Ambani’s collection.

4.Richard Mille RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams

Richard Mille RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams
4

The unconventional and artistic timepiece presents an exceptional skull motif along with a remarkable tourbillon movement. It is valued at approximately $950,000 - $1.1 million. Thus demonstrating the genius of horology and the state of the art in watchmaking.

5.Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Rainbow Minute Repeater

Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Rainbow Minute Repeater
5

This watch is a true marvel of high-end watchmaking, which integrates a minute repeater complication and a colourful array of rainbow gemstones, thus making it one of the most eye-catching items in Anant Ambani's collection. Its value is nearly $1.5 million.

