Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son, from Salman Khan to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh

Justice Yashwant Varma resigns from Allahabad HC amid impeachment proceedings over cash controversy
Salman Khan encounters over-enthusiastic fan, superstar's angry reaction goes viral: 'Only children have the right to lay hands'
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP, New Bihar CM to be announced soon
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran delays peace talks with US until Lebanon ceasefire, says 'Ready for all scenarios'
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram name their baby girl Nyomica Hooda, know its meaning, importance
Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay suffers major loss, even before the release, HD print of his final film gets leaked on pirate sites
IPL 2026: Meet Mukul Choudhary, 21-year-old uncapped wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, who became latest LSG sensation
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 10, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Assam HSLC Result 2026: SEBA Board Class 10 result announced at sebaonline.org; Check how to download scorecard
No peace talks in Islamabad? Iran denies reports of its team reaching Pakistan
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Apr 10, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
1.Salman Khan
Salman Khan penned an emotional and powerful birthday message for Anant Ambani and he shared to post and wrote. 'Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many, my younger brother Anant' and in the second post, he wrote 'Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo, yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega, long live my younger brother Anant, dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul.'
2.Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh kept things light and fun with a playful birthday shoutout, reflecting his energetic style and bond with Anant Ambani. And he shared a story with the photo of himself and Anant and wrote 'Happy Birthday Bhai #AnantAmbani.'
3.Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt and thoughtful wish, praising Anant Ambani’s positive impact and encouraging him to continue his good work. 'Here's wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday, May you continue to do all the good u do, and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always.'
4.Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt shared a post on his X account, expressing his deep affection and wishes to Anant Ambania. He wrote the caption, 'Anant, my brother, you are the kindest and the sweetest brother anyone can have. I pray to Mahadev that you stay in the best of health and be successful in all your ventures. Stay happy always and be the same loving brother you are to me,' Dutt wrote. Happy birthday, God bless you! Har Har Mahadev!.'
Also read: Avinash Tiwary opens about lack of family entertainers in Bollywood: ‘Kids aren’t watching my films’
5.Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday shared a warm and admiring message, calling Anant Ambani a true inspiration and appreciating his kindness and influence on others. 'Happy birthday to the biggest inspiration and the kindest human being thank you for teaching everyone how to be a better person'.