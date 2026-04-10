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Justice Yashwant Varma resigns from Allahabad HC amid impeachment proceedings over cash controversy

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Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son, from Salman Khan to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son

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Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son, from Salman Khan to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh

Stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and more celebrities wished Anant Ambani by sharing heartfelt messages and photos on his birthday, celebrating his kind and inspiring nature.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 10, 2026, 11:27 AM IST

1.Salman Khan

Salman Khan
1

Salman Khan penned an emotional and powerful birthday message for Anant Ambani and he shared to post and wrote. 'Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many, my younger brother Anant' and in the second post, he wrote 'Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo, yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega, long live my younger brother Anant, dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul.'

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2.Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
2

Ranveer Singh kept things light and fun with a playful birthday shoutout, reflecting his energetic style and bond with Anant Ambani. And he shared a story with the photo of himself and Anant and wrote 'Happy Birthday Bhai #AnantAmbani.'

3.Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
3

Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt and thoughtful wish, praising Anant Ambani’s positive impact and encouraging him to continue his good work. 'Here's wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday, May you continue to do all the good u do, and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always.'

4.Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt
4

Sanjay Dutt shared a post on his X account, expressing his deep affection and wishes to Anant Ambania. He wrote the caption, 'Anant, my brother, you are the kindest and the sweetest brother anyone can have. I pray to Mahadev that you stay in the best of health and be successful in all your ventures. Stay happy always and be the same loving brother you are to me,' Dutt wrote. Happy birthday, God bless you! Har Har Mahadev!.'

Also read: Avinash Tiwary opens about lack of family entertainers in Bollywood: ‘Kids aren’t watching my films’

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5.Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
5

Ananya Panday shared a warm and admiring message, calling Anant Ambani a true inspiration and appreciating his kindness and influence on others. 'Happy birthday to the biggest inspiration and the kindest human being thank you for teaching everyone how to be a better person'.

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