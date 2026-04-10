Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: 5 celebrities who wished Mukesh Ambani's son, from Salman Khan to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh

4 . Sanjay Dutt

4

Sanjay Dutt shared a post on his X account, expressing his deep affection and wishes to Anant Ambania. He wrote the caption, 'Anant, my brother, you are the kindest and the sweetest brother anyone can have. I pray to Mahadev that you stay in the best of health and be successful in all your ventures. Stay happy always and be the same loving brother you are to me,' Dutt wrote. Happy birthday, God bless you! Har Har Mahadev!.'

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