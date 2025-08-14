Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings

Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit
ENTERTAINMENT
Monica Singh | Aug 14, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
1.Paresh Rawal
Paresh Rawal was a popular villain in the 80s and 90s, starring in films like Naam, Kabzaa, and Baazi. Before becoming the lovable Baburao in Hera Pheri, he played intense bad-guy roles that left a lasting impact.
2.Shakti Kapoor
Shakti Kapoor gave us the legendary Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna. Films like Judwaa, Raja Babu, Hungama, and ChaalBaaz showed his comic talent, making him a favorite for generations with his mix of creepy and hilarious performances.
3.Amrish Puri
Amrish Puri, Bollywood’s legendary villain, stunned as Mogambo and in Karan Arjun, Tridev, and Nayak, yet also charmed audiences in Chachi 420, DDLJ, and Virasat with his lighter, fun side.
4.Gulshan Grover
Gulshan Grover, known as Bollywood’s 'Bad Man' for films like Ram Lakhan and Mohra, later showcased his comic side in movies like I Am Kalam and Rocket Singh, proving his versatility.
5.Kader Khan
Kader Khan was a versatile talent, writing, acting, and delivering dialogues with flair. In the 80s, he played clever villains in films like Coolie and Jeet, and by the 90s, he became one of Bollywood’s most loved comic actors.