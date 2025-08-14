Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings

Several Bollywood actors who once played iconic villains later showcased their comic talent, winning hearts with their humour. From intense antagonists to hilarious performers, these 5 stars proved their versatility by seamlessly transitioning from fearsome roles to comedy king status.

Monica Singh | Aug 14, 2025, 05:09 PM IST

1.Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal
1

Paresh Rawal was a popular villain in the 80s and 90s, starring in films like Naam, Kabzaa, and Baazi. Before becoming the lovable Baburao in Hera Pheri, he played intense bad-guy roles that left a lasting impact.

2.Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor
2

Shakti Kapoor gave us the legendary Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna. Films like Judwaa, Raja Babu, Hungama, and ChaalBaaz showed his comic talent, making him a favorite for generations with his mix of creepy and hilarious performances.

3.Amrish Puri

Amrish Puri
3

Amrish Puri, Bollywood’s legendary villain, stunned as Mogambo and in Karan Arjun, Tridev, and Nayak, yet also charmed audiences in Chachi 420, DDLJ, and Virasat with his lighter, fun side.

4.Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover
4

Gulshan Grover, known as Bollywood’s 'Bad Man' for films like Ram Lakhan and Mohra, later showcased his comic side in movies like I Am Kalam and Rocket Singh, proving his versatility.

    5.Kader Khan

    Kader Khan
    5

    Kader Khan was a versatile talent, writing, acting, and delivering dialogues with flair. In the 80s, he played clever villains in films like Coolie and Jeet, and by the 90s, he became one of Bollywood’s most loved comic actors.

     

