Lloyds Metals: Building people-first culture for future of iron and steel

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB set to delete zero by September as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) takes off

This is India's most profitable expressway, took 22 years to build, earns Rs 163 crore annually, passes through these districts

Saare Jahan Se Accha trailer: Pratik Gandhi's RAW agent has to stop 'final world war' against Pakistan in intriguing thriller

Meet woman, villager who went to study at Oxford, later cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IPS officer, her AIR is..., she's from...

Meet man, who could not become IPS officer, later trained over 10000 underprivileged students for just Rs... to become IAS-IPS officers, he is...

Will India remain defiant to Donald Trump's pressure on Russian oil? Has PM Modi emphasised 'swadeshi' to snub US?

Good news for Ghaziabad, Greater Noida Commuters: New flyover to ease Shahberi bottleneck, details here

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings

Another Air India plane takes U-turn, Kolkata-bound flight returns to Bengaluru due to...

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and more Bollywood actors who are proud owners of luxurious private jets

Owning a private jet is the ultimate status symbol and these 7 Bollywood actors have earned their wings. Whether it’s for global shoots or luxe holidays, they travel the world on their own terms.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 04, 2025, 03:46 PM IST

1.Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
1

King Khan reportedly owns a luxurious Gulfstream G550, a long-range jet with high-end interiors. It's perfect for international travel and offers him total privacy and comfort on the go.

2.Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan
2

The Big B flies in style with a Bombardier Challenger 300. This high-performance business jet allows him to travel seamlessly for work and personal commitments.

3.Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar
3

Known for his discipline, Akshay Kumar owns a private jet, often cited as a Hawker 800, that helps him stick to his tight shooting and promotional schedules across cities.

 

4.Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn
4

One of the first Bollywood actors to own a private jet, Ajay Devgn has a six-seater Hawker 800. It's perfect for his film shoots, travel, and family getaways.

5.Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan
5

Saif Ali Khan owns a fully customised private jet that reflects his Nawabi taste. He uses it for film promotions, travel with Kareena Kapoor and the kids, and personal retreats.

6.Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan
6

Hrithik Roshan owns a sleek private jet often seen during his international shoots and family vacations. It offers him privacy, freedom, and impeccable in-air luxury.

7.Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra
7

A true global icon, Priyanka Chopra frequently travels between LA, Mumbai, and other cities in her private jet, essential for balancing her Hollywood-Bollywood career and family life.

