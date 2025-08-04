Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and more Bollywood actors who are proud owners of luxurious private jets

Lloyds Metals: Building people-first culture for future of iron and steel
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB set to delete zero by September as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) takes off
This is India's most profitable expressway, took 22 years to build, earns Rs 163 crore annually, passes through these districts
Saare Jahan Se Accha trailer: Pratik Gandhi's RAW agent has to stop 'final world war' against Pakistan in intriguing thriller
Meet woman, villager who went to study at Oxford, later cracked UPSC in first attempt to become IPS officer, her AIR is..., she’s from...
Meet man, who could not become IPS officer, later trained over 10000 underprivileged students for just Rs... to become IAS-IPS officers, he is...
Will India remain defiant to Donald Trump's pressure on Russian oil? Has PM Modi emphasised 'swadeshi' to snub US?
Good news for Ghaziabad, Greater Noida Commuters: New flyover to ease Shahberi bottleneck, details here
Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings
Another Air India plane takes U-turn, Kolkata-bound flight returns to Bengaluru due to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 04, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
1.Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan reportedly owns a luxurious Gulfstream G550, a long-range jet with high-end interiors. It's perfect for international travel and offers him total privacy and comfort on the go.
2.Amitabh Bachchan
The Big B flies in style with a Bombardier Challenger 300. This high-performance business jet allows him to travel seamlessly for work and personal commitments.
3.Akshay Kumar
Known for his discipline, Akshay Kumar owns a private jet, often cited as a Hawker 800, that helps him stick to his tight shooting and promotional schedules across cities.
4.Ajay Devgn
One of the first Bollywood actors to own a private jet, Ajay Devgn has a six-seater Hawker 800. It's perfect for his film shoots, travel, and family getaways.
5.Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan owns a fully customised private jet that reflects his Nawabi taste. He uses it for film promotions, travel with Kareena Kapoor and the kids, and personal retreats.
6.Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan owns a sleek private jet often seen during his international shoots and family vacations. It offers him privacy, freedom, and impeccable in-air luxury.
7.Priyanka Chopra
A true global icon, Priyanka Chopra frequently travels between LA, Mumbai, and other cities in her private jet, essential for balancing her Hollywood-Bollywood career and family life.