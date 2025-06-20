2 . Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s chemistry in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was unforgettable. Their off-screen romance was just as talked-about, but it ended on a bitter note. After a highly publicised and tumultuous breakup, the two actors have never worked together again. Neither addresses the other in interviews, and they make conscious efforts to avoid being in the same space. Despite fans demand for their reunion on screen, this duo remains one of Bollywood’s most strained equations.