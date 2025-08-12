Amid Supreme Court’s stray dog order, 7 Bollywood stars who’ve opened their homes to street dogs

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease

How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump?

KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Col Sofiya Qureshi, WC Vyomika Singh on Independence Day, talks about Operation Sindoor

Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...

Jolly LLB 3 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi face off in courtroom chaos; Saurabh Shukla stuck in the crossfire

War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film sells 50000 tickets, still short of Rajinikanth's Coolie, Day 1 collection at box office expected to be just Rs...

Ahead of meeting with Russian President Putin, Donald Trump slams Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over 'land' swap refusal: 'BAD…STUPID!'

From compliance to change: How ESG can create social value through MSME integration

No chemo for Cancer? Scientist claims these diseases will be fully eliminated by 2030; here's how

Ex-Pentagon official calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ‘Osama bin Laden in a suit’, wants him...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due...

How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump?

How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Trump?

Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...

Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the riches

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...

Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the riches

Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: 7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance

7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance

Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route, dared to cross over Bollywood boundaries

Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route,

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Amid Supreme Court’s stray dog order, 7 Bollywood stars who’ve opened their homes to street dogs

Amid the Supreme Court’s directive to remove stray dogs from Delhi-NCR for public safety, these seven stars stand out for their compassionate adoption of street dogs, proving that empathy can transcend headlines.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 01:14 PM IST

1.Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
1

Priyanka Chopra has openly adopted rescue dogs (Diana, Panda and Gino among them) and frequently posts about their care. Her public adoption stories have been used to encourage fans to consider rescuing strays rather than purchasing pedigreed pets. 

Advertisement

2.Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit
2

Madhuri Dixit and her family adopted an indie (community) pup through PETA India and have repeatedly urged people to adopt street dogs and support shelter efforts; she’s taken part in drives and awareness campaigns.

3.John Abraham

John Abraham
3

Known for fitness and action roles, John Abraham also quietly champions animal welfare, he adopted a rescued pup named Bailey and has partnered with animal-welfare campaigns, urging adoption and better care for community dogs. 

 

4.Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood
4

Sonu Sood often shares moments with street dogs and has encouraged people to be kind to street animals; he and his family have publicly celebrated adopting an abandoned pup, helping normalise rescuing community dogs.

TRENDING NOW

5.Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon
5

A longtime animal advocate, Raveena Tandon has adopted multiple street dogs, worked with PETA campaigns and frequently speaks up about humane solutions for community animals, a voice that’s been loud as the court order stokes debate. 

6.Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza
6

Dia Mirza is an active campaigner for animal protection and has worked closely with PETA India; she’s used films and public outreach to highlight the value of rescuing and caring for street animals.

7.Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma
7

Anushka Sharma has long been vocal about animal welfare and is a proud pet parent to an adopted Labrador, 'Dude.' She uses her platform to highlight rescue stories, promote adoption over buying, and to call attention to humane treatment of street animals.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IAF releases new video on Operation Sindoor, shows air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, WATCH here
IAF releases new video on Operation Sindoor, shows air strikes on terror camps i
PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line from Ragigudda today, check full list of stations, route, other details
PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line today, details here
'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, watch
'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2
Independence Day 2025: Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Aug 13 for I-Day rehearsal; check timings, diversions
Independence Day 2025: Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Aug 13 for I-Day rehears
Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...
Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...
Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the riches
Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: 7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance
7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance
Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route, dared to cross over Bollywood boundaries
Times when Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, other celebs took the local route,
Amid Supreme Court’s stray dog order, 7 Bollywood stars who’ve opened their homes to street dogs
Amid Supreme Court’s stray dog order, 7 Bollywood stars who’ve opened their home
Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days, 'I can’t function without it...'
Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE