Amid Supreme Court’s stray dog order, 7 Bollywood stars who’ve opened their homes to street dogs

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease
How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump?
KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Col Sofiya Qureshi, WC Vyomika Singh on Independence Day, talks about Operation Sindoor
Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...
Jolly LLB 3 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi face off in courtroom chaos; Saurabh Shukla stuck in the crossfire
War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film sells 50000 tickets, still short of Rajinikanth's Coolie, Day 1 collection at box office expected to be just Rs...
Ahead of meeting with Russian President Putin, Donald Trump slams Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over 'land' swap refusal: 'BAD…STUPID!'
From compliance to change: How ESG can create social value through MSME integration
No chemo for Cancer? Scientist claims these diseases will be fully eliminated by 2030; here's how
Ex-Pentagon official calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ‘Osama bin Laden in a suit’, wants him...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
1.Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra has openly adopted rescue dogs (Diana, Panda and Gino among them) and frequently posts about their care. Her public adoption stories have been used to encourage fans to consider rescuing strays rather than purchasing pedigreed pets.
2.Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit and her family adopted an indie (community) pup through PETA India and have repeatedly urged people to adopt street dogs and support shelter efforts; she’s taken part in drives and awareness campaigns.
3.John Abraham
Known for fitness and action roles, John Abraham also quietly champions animal welfare, he adopted a rescued pup named Bailey and has partnered with animal-welfare campaigns, urging adoption and better care for community dogs.
4.Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood often shares moments with street dogs and has encouraged people to be kind to street animals; he and his family have publicly celebrated adopting an abandoned pup, helping normalise rescuing community dogs.
5.Raveena Tandon
A longtime animal advocate, Raveena Tandon has adopted multiple street dogs, worked with PETA campaigns and frequently speaks up about humane solutions for community animals, a voice that’s been loud as the court order stokes debate.
6.Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza is an active campaigner for animal protection and has worked closely with PETA India; she’s used films and public outreach to highlight the value of rescuing and caring for street animals.
7.Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma has long been vocal about animal welfare and is a proud pet parent to an adopted Labrador, 'Dude.' She uses her platform to highlight rescue stories, promote adoption over buying, and to call attention to humane treatment of street animals.