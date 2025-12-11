Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakait's dating timeline; From Aishwarya Rai to Karisma Kapoor

Exclusive | Tisca Chopra on marking directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, fear of getting stereotyped after Taare Zameen Par, admits having lack of work due to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 11, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
1.Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor was reportedly Akshaye Khanna’s first serious love. Their bond was said to be strong enough that the couple even thought about marriage. According to reports, Karisma’s mother, Babita Kapoor, wasn’t in favour of the relationship. Despite the heartbreak, their relationship remains one of the most talked-about chapters.
2.Aishwarya Rai
During the making of Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Taal, Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai became good friends, and their closeness sparked rumours of something more. But since Aishwarya was dating Salman Khan at that time, Akshaye reportedly chose to step aside.
3.Tara Sharma
Actress Tara Sharma and Akshaye Khanna were rumoured to be in a relationship for a short period. While it began with warmth and promise, the romance did not last long.
4.Riya Sen
While shooting for the film Love You Hamesha, Akshaye Khanna and Riya Sen reportedly grew close. But the relationship didn’t stand the test of time and ended shortly after.
5.Shriya Saran
After his rumoured breakup with Riya Sen, Akshaye Khanna was reportedly in a relationship with actress Shriya Saran. Eventually, the two parted ways. The reasons for their separation were never shared with the public.
6.Urvashi Sharma
Another name linked with Akshaye Khanna was actress Urvashi Sharma. They dated for a while before breaking up. After this, the actor gradually stepped away from the dating buzz altogether, choosing a quieter and more private life.