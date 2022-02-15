Amid BTS 2022 world tour excitement, know WHOPPING net worth of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook

While the ARMY awaits more details about BTS' 2022 world tour, we will tell you about the net worth of the band and the individual members.

Unless you have been living under a rock, there's no excuse to not know about one of the most famous K-Pop boy bands of recent times, BTS. BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enjoy massive popularity globally. In the last few years, their fan following has grown manifold and it wouldn't be wrong to say that they are currently dominating the world one song, one performance and one social media update at a time. The septet has produced some of the top singles in the last three years. They've dominated charts and won over fans with their tour in 2021. However, when covid hit, the band took a break to relax and rejuvenate.

But now, it seems like they are onto something again. The BTS boys recently revealed a huge hint about their World Tour in 2022 in a video released on YouTube by BangtanTV and the ARMY can't keep calm. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appear in the video and are interviewed by reporters on the red carpet. If the band will go on tour in 2022, a reporter asks V to blink three times. For his bandmates, BTS member RM interpreted the question. V and Jimin began blinking fast, and the rest of the members of the group joined them, confirming the group's 2022 global tour.

So, while the ARMY awaits more details about BTS' 2022 world tour, we will tell you about the net worth of the band and the individual members. Take a look.