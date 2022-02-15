Amid BTS 2022 world tour excitement, know WHOPPING net worth of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook

While the ARMY awaits more details about BTS' 2022 world tour, we will tell you about the net worth of the band and the individual members.
Unless you have been living under a rock, there's no excuse to not know about one of the most famous K-Pop boy bands of recent times, BTS. BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enjoy massive popularity globally. In the last few years, their fan following has grown manifold and it wouldn't be wrong to say that they are currently dominating the world one song, one performance and one social media update at a time. The septet has produced some of the top singles in the last three years. They've dominated charts and won over fans with their tour in 2021. However, when covid hit, the band took a break to relax and rejuvenate.
But now, it seems like they are onto something again. The BTS boys recently revealed a huge hint about their World Tour in 2022 in a video released on YouTube by BangtanTV and the ARMY can't keep calm. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appear in the video and are interviewed by reporters on the red carpet. If the band will go on tour in 2022, a reporter asks V to blink three times. For his bandmates, BTS member RM interpreted the question. V and Jimin began blinking fast, and the rest of the members of the group joined them, confirming the group's 2022 global tour.
So, while the ARMY awaits more details about BTS' 2022 world tour, we will tell you about the net worth of the band and the individual members. Take a look.
1. BTS band net worth
According to a 2021 report in Seoul Space, BTS members -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have a base salary of $8 million a year. The members hold shares of HYBE stock which are valued at an additional $8 million for each member. Besides being a band and releasing songs together, the members individually also release singles and albums which then adds to their net worth. Apart from his, the band members also earn from endorsements and appearances. As per several media reports, BTS member J-Hope is the richest among the seven with a net worth of around $26 million. Suga isn't too far behind. He is second with a net worth of around $25 million dollars.
2. J-Hope
As mentioned earlier, as per media reports, J-Hope is the richest BTS member. His net worth is estimated to be around $26 million.
3. Suga
Suga is a close second with a net worth estimated to be around $25 million dollars. Suga has written and produced over 70 songs. He recently took on the role of producer of the song, 'STAY ALIVE", while Jungkook's soulful vocals captured the essence of the story's characters and narrative.
4. RM
The net worth of BTS leader, RM is estimated to be around $22 million. Reportedly, RM has written over 130 songs.
5. Jimin
Reportedly, Jimin has a net worth of around $20 million. He is the proud owner of one of the most expensive apartments in South Korea at the "Nine One Hannam" apartment complex.
6. Jungkook
Jeon Jeong-kook aka Jungkook's net worth is approximately $20 million.
7. V aka Kim Tae-Hyung
One of the most popular and loved members of the group, V aka Kim Tae-Hyung's net worth is approximately $20 million.
8. Jin
Hailing from an affluent background, Jin's approximate net worth is $20 million.