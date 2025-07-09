ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Jul 09, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
1.Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun
In the upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar, 40-year-old Ranveer Singh stars opposite 20-year-old Sara Arjun, igniting buzz online about the pronounced 20-year on-screen gap.
2.Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur
Actor Ajay Devgn (56) headlines Son of Sardaar 2 opposite 32-year-old Mrunal Thakur, marking a 24-year age difference in this July 25, 2025 release.
3.R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh
Netflix’s romantic drama Aap Jaisa Koi pairs 55-year-old R. Madhavan with 33-year-old Fatima Sana Shaikh, showcasing a 22‑year gap and a mature portrayal of love in modern India.
4.Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani
Releasing August 14, 2025, the YRF spy sequel War 2 features 50-year-old Hrithik Roshan opposite 32-year-old Kiara Advani, reflecting an 18-year age difference in this high-octane film.
5.Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi
The Priyadarshan horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla wraps up with 56-year-old Akshay Kumar and 30-year-old Wamiqa Gabbi, showing a 26-year gap. While their on-screen romance remains unconfirmed, the age difference is notable.
Avneet Kaur attends Wimbledon 2025 on same day as Virat Kohli, leaves internet speculating: 'Is it a coincidence?'
How can Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya be saved from July 16 execution in Yemen? Know what family, government are doing
Do you know how idea of ATM machine was conceived? First ATM machine in India was set up at..., not Delhi, Kolkata, Bangaluru, Hyderabad
Meet 77 year old actress who played 2 roles with same actor, became his lover and mother; was married twice, her name is..., actor is...
Who is Gaurang Shah? Designer behind Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani’s iconic saree look in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi 2
Meet IAS Tripti Kalhans, DU grad who cleared UPSC exam in fifth attempt, secured AIR..., she is from...
How were 141 people killed in Morbi? Earlier incidents of bridge collapse in Gujarat
IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu, here's what we know so far
Big relief for air passengers soon, flight tickets during festivals may become cheap as DGCA plans to...
‘Rana Daggubati was supposed to die’: Vishnu Vishal breaks his silence on tiff with filmmaker Prabhu Solomon, says 'I never spoke to...'
Meet actress, sister-in-law of superstar, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, quit acting at peak of career, became hairdresser, then...
CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2025 for Class 10th, 12th released, here's step-by-step guide to download hall ticket
Who is Omkar Kavitake? Mumbai doctor who jumped off Atal Setu after brief phone call with mother
Good news for Indian travellers: Travel to these 17 countries with visas for application fees of Rs..., know details
Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar found dead in decomposed state at her Karachi home
Forget Panchayat, Gullak, THIS is India's best show, have only 39 episodes, has IMDb rating of 9.4, have you seen it?
Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty reveals details about love proposal she got from..., shares 'he said I love you, I said...'
Ramayana cast fees revealed: Ranbir Kapoor to earn Rs 150 crore for two-part saga, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey are charging Rs...
UAE issues BIG clarification on lifetime Golden Visa at just Rs 23 lakh for 'certain nationalities', rejects reports...
Big tension for Pakistan, China, India to build advanced nuclear attack submarines, new master plan is called 'Project...'
Sangram Singh BREAKS SILENCE on divorce rumours with Payal Rohatgi: 'This is her decision and I...'
How much Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma paid to watch Wimbledon 2025 match? Check ticket prices here
'One thing that I couldn’t control...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits being in toxic relationship with..., not ex-husband Naga Chaitanya
After UPSC toppers IAS Tina Dabi, Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Smita Sabharwal's class 12th marksheet goes viral on social media
Gujarat: At least 9 dead after 45-year old Gambhira bridge collapses in Vadodara, watch
Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight with 169 passenger makes emergency landing due to...
'Log Dilip Kumar ko yaad rakhenge, Amitabh Bachchan ko nahi': This actor says Big B has not given any 'great film', calls Sholay.., he is...
Jasprit Bumrah's intense net session ahead of Lord's Test against England goes viral, watch
Ramayana makers have already earned Rs 1000 crore from first glimpse of film, here's how; Ranbir Kapoor makes investment of Rs..
Viral video: Violent brawl erupts in Armenia's Parliament as govt cracks down on opponents, watch
Is Asim Munir preparing to oust Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari? Reports claim...
This film, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, made Vinod Khanna a superstar, ran housefull for 3 months, makers had to hire team just to count..., movie was..
In a first, Mattel launches Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes, it carries...
Virat Kohli has a unique reason behind Test retirement, says 'Just coloured my beard...'
Alia Bhatt's ex-secretary Vedika Shetty arrested for cheating her of Rs 76.90 lakh, was on the run for 5 months
From UAE, Singapore to New Zealand: 5 countries that offer ‘Golden Visa’; Know what are its benefit and how to apply
Delnaaz Irani on her 'never-ending struggle', says film industry is not for...: 'When I started, there were fewer actors' | Exclusive
This country hits massive jackpot, discovers oil reserves in..., is India's close friend, currently fighting a war with...
New rules at Delhi's India Gate: No more picnics, food, bags and pets now banned due to...
Meet Sabih Khan, Indian-origin man named Apple's new Chief Operating Officer, he was born in..., CEO Tim Cook calls him...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu explores US with Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man director holds her close, fans say 'it's official'
Elon Musk issues BIG statement on exposing Epstein files, says, 'top priority' for America Party
Rekha defeated Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny in 1988, became superstar with THIS film, was unofficial remake of Australian series, movie name is..
Meet Vijay Vardhan who failed 35 times, then cracked civil services exam twice to become IPS, then IAS with AIR..., he is currently posted in...
PM Modi conferred with Brazil's highest civilian honour by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his contribution to...
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Nationwide strike today, banks, public transport, power supply to get affected; check what's open and what's not
This fighter jet can win any war, more deadlier than China's J-36, not built by Russia, Israel, India, France, name is...
Donald Trump gives BIG warning to BRICS nations, including India, says, 'Dollar is king', threatens to impose 10% tariffs if...
Smriti Irani on her comeback with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, reveals if she's nervous: 'Somewhere luck has had...'
PM Modi makes BIG statement in Brazil, says, 'There is no place for...'
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to India, other BRICS countries, says they could face additional tariff of...
This British-era bridge has been named after India's Operation Sindoor, it is located in...
DNA TV Show: How will US President Donald Trump benefit by lifting ban on Syria's Al-Shara?
What is ERASR? Indigenous anti-submarine rocket system successfully tested by Navy, will benefit...
Saiyami Kher becomes first Indian actor to finish Half Ironman triathlon twice within a year: 'People often ask why...'
Metro In Dino box office collection day 5: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur film crosses lifetime earnings of Life In A Metro, earns...
SBI, BOB, PNB, other banks announce new changes in saving accounts; customers will no longer be required to...; know details
'Can we connect?’: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal turns customer support agent after...
This superstar went into depression after his last film flopped, attempted suicide twice, was found dead at 39 due to...
Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh headed for divorce? Actress resigns from wrestler's charitable trust: 'Peace looks like...'
After Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto’s extradition claims, Masood Azhar’s audio resurfaces, warns India of...
Banks to close inactive Jan Dhan accounts? Finance Ministry said this
Who is Nimisha Priya? Indian nurse on death row in Yemen to be executed next week for...; know details about her case
After accusing Shine Tom Chacko of misbehaviour and drug use, Vincy Aloshious says she respects Devara actor more now
This state govt’s scheme offers free bus service to women, transgenders, will be launched on..., know benefits, other details
Doesn't Donald Trump know basic English? His tariff letters full of typos, errors, in letters to Japan, Korea, he wrote...
Noida International Airport to be now open on..., it is also Asia’s...., know how will it impact the region
BIG update on fuel ban for end-of-life vehicles in Delhi-NCR, it will now come into force from...
Former UK PM Rishi Sunak takes up new role, joins THIS major company as...
Panchayat fame Durgesh Kumar says girl that rejected him is billionaire's wife, has 3 children; netizens joke 'is she Nita Ambani?'
Pakistani cricketers get BIG salary hikes despite disappointing performance
Centre responds after Elon Musk's X claims it ordered blocking Reuters' accounts
Elon Musk to launch Grok 4 livestream on..., know timing, features, why it could beat ChatGPT, Google Gemini
Smriti Irani beats Rupali Ganguly to become highest-paid actor on Indian TV, her salary for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will shock you
How much tariff US is likely to impose on India? Donald Tariff says...
Did India lose Rafale fighter jets during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan? Dassault Aviation says...
Aamir Khan makes big statement about his relationship with Gauri Spratt: 'I am already married...'
Want to get UAE Golden Visa? Know why most Indians may still struggle despite paying Rs 23 Lakh
This IPL team becomes most valuable as IPL valuation hits USD 18.5 billion, not CSK, MI, SRH
Amazon launches Amazon Now in this city, know how it rivals Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy, other details
Mukesh Ambani-controlled Jio BlackRock to shake up sector by...
Almost Famous to appear in Amazon Prime’s The Tribe, Season 2
From Code to Care: Tech Expert Sambasiva Rao Madamanchi Starts BioAgeSense
Twitter co-founder, ex-CEO Jack Dorsey unveils Bitchat, its unique feature is..., know what makes it better than WhatsApp
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Retail's coup: Bring old clothes and...Raymond, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe...
Delhi women to get FREE rides on DTC, cluster buses with Saheli Smart Card: Know how to apply
X issues statement on suspension of Reuters' accounts, says govt gave one hour, no justification: 'Non-compliance risked...'
Before playing Sita in Ramayana, Sai Pallavi to make her Bollywood debut opposite this star kid in...; film to release on...
Udit Narayan weighs in on Hindi-Marathi conflict, says 'Maharashtra is my karma bhoomi so...'
Bill Gates, once world's wealthiest person, drops out of top 10 richest persons list, loses Rs…; his net worth is Rs…
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar 'reiterate faith' in Air India after Ahmedabad tragedy as they fly off to London for Wimbledon
British woman lashes out on Indian-origin Heathrow Airport staff, alleges that they are not..., netizens term her ‘racist’
BIG move by Gautam Adani as he acquires another firm for Rs 4000 crore, its business is...
Atmoon Ventures Earns AIGF Award for Business Enablers - The Pillars of a Secure Gaming Ecosystem
Will Pakistan extradite LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, JeM head Masood Azhar to India? Will it use ploy to corner New Delhi?
Meet woman who rescued over 800 snakes in her 8 year career, is now garnering praise for..., her name is...
Meet Indian woman who lost Rs 9000000000 within minutes due to...; net worth falls to Rs...
Kavya Maran's SRH star player Abhishek Sharma opens up about his mental preparation behind IPL century, says 'I started journaling...'
This 69-year-old dhaba serves nearly 10000 customers daily, has 500 employees, earns this whopping amount every month, not in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, it is in...
OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 launched in India at starting prices of Rs….; sales begin from...