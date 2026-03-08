Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavish Rs 10 crore Chennai home, net worth

5 . Filmography

Trisha Krishnan has acted across South Cinema in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She was first seen in 1999 in a minor supporting role in Jodi and later appeared in 2000 in the music video of Falguni Pathak's song ‘Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye’. Her first movie as a lead actress was Mounam Pesiyadhe in 2002 which was a big hit. In 1999, she won the “Miss Salem” beauty pageant, and later the same year, won the Miss Chennai contest. She also won the Miss India 2001 pageant's “Beautiful Smile” award.