ENTERTAINMENT

Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavish Rs 10 crore Chennai home, net worth

South actress Trisha Krishnan has been allegedly linked with TVK Chief and actor Vijay Thalapathy and has been in the news since Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce recently. She owns two luxury houses in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Vaishali Shastri | Mar 08, 2026, 01:02 PM IST

1.Trisha Krishan’s Chennai home

Trisha Krishan’s Chennai home
1

Trisha Krishnan owns a lavish home in Chennai’s elite neighborhood, reportedly worth Rs 7 to 10 crore. Reportedly, her property also boasts of lush greenery which enhances the beauty of the plush home.  

 

2.Architecture

Architecture
2

Her Chennai home makes a unique stay with a fusion of modern design and subtle South Indian architectural influences. The architecture includes a stunning facade beside a grand entrance, and huge windows that allow natural light to fill the interiors. 

 

3.Interior

Interior
3

The residence features beautifully arranged spacious rooms while the living room is adorned with high-end furniture, soft lighting, and detailed decor elements. All bedrooms offer expansive layouts, walk-in closets, and en-suite bathrooms. It has a dedicated entertainment area that offers a space for relaxation and leisure. The modern modular kitchen is equipped with high-tech appliances, that makes the home both stylish and practical. 

 

4.Net worth

Net worth
4

According to reports, as of 2024, Trisha’s net worth stands at around 10 million. Her earnings per film are approximately Rs 3 crore. She earned Rs 3 crore for Ponniyin Selvan and Rs 4 crore for Leo alongside Vijay, as per Asianet News. Reports suggest her source of income also being brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This adds up roughly Rs 70 lakh per month. Trisha’s total monthly earnings exceed Rs 90 lakh reportedly. 

 

5.Filmography

Filmography
5

Trisha Krishnan has acted across South Cinema in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She was first seen in 1999 in a minor supporting role in Jodi and later appeared in 2000 in the music video of Falguni Pathak's song ‘Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye’. Her first movie as a lead actress was Mounam Pesiyadhe in 2002 which was a big hit. In  1999, she won the “Miss Salem” beauty pageant, and later the same year, won the Miss Chennai contest. She also won the Miss India 2001 pageant's “Beautiful Smile” award.  

 

