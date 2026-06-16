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India's record healthcare investment needs more than money, Mehulkumar Joshi has answer

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From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

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From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

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From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

The music composer Amaal Mallik turns 36 and remains in the spotlight for both his hit songs and personal controversies. Here’s what we know about his life beyond musical journey.

Anshika Pandey | Jun 16, 2026, 01:12 PM IST

1.Rift with family

Rift with family
1

Famous singer and composer Amaal Mallik revealed in a now-deleted social media post from March 2025 that he had cut ties with his parents due to emotional struggles, which he said worsened his mental health and depression. 

 

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2.Distance from Armaan Malik

Distance from Armaan Malik
2

Armaan also shared in the media that his parents created a rift between him and his brother, singer Armaan Malik. Amaal said the two brothers were once very close and worked as a strong musical team before the distance grew between them.

 

3.Allegations involving Anu Mallik

Allegations involving Anu Mallik
3

Amaal accused his uncle, composer Anu Mallik, of taking over projects and negatively impacting his father Daboo Mallik’s career. He also linked his father’s depression to these family and professional conflicts.

4.Personal relationship and breakup

Personal relationship and breakup
4

He spoke about a past relationship affected by religious differences, claiming his partner’s family opposed the match. He also described emotional distress surrounding the breakup and her eventual marriage.

Also read: Farah Khan jokes about Akshay Kumar’s helicopter travel during Tees Maar Khan shoot: 'Main paise kha gaya?'

 

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5.MeToo movement statement

MeToo movement statement
5

During the MeToo movement, Amaal distanced himself from his uncle, Anu Mallik, expressing shame over the allegations against him and suggesting that repeated accusations made him question the situation.

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