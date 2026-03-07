Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Nabiya Parvez, student of Jamia Milia Islamia, who cleared UPSC examination with AIR 29
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 07, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
1.Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy tie the knot
Allu Sirish married Nayanika Reddy on March 6 in a beautiful ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding followed traditional rituals and was attended by family members, friends and many film celebrities. The couple had announced their engagement earlier and their wedding became a happy celebration for the Allu family.
2.Chiranjeevi
Megastar Chiranjeevi also attended the wedding to bless the couple. Many members of the famous Konidela and Allu families were present, making it a grand gathering of Tollywood stars.
3.Ram Charan
Actor Ram Charan attended the wedding with his wife Upasana Kamineni. Ram Charan even shared a picture from the ceremony online and wished the couple love, happiness and a wonderful married life together.
4.Suriya
Tamil superstar Suriya was one of the special guests at the wedding. He came to congratulate the couple and spent time with the Allu family. Photos of him with the newly married couple quickly went viral on social media.
5.Allu Arjun’s brother’s wedding
The wedding was very special for Allu Arjun as his brother Allu Sirish started a new chapter of his life with Nayanika Reddy. Allu Arjun attended the ceremony with his wife Sneha Reddy and their daughter Allu Arha. Many actors, directors and friends from the Telugu film industry were also present, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings.