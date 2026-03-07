Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics

5 . Allu Arjun’s brother’s wedding

The wedding was very special for Allu Arjun as his brother Allu Sirish started a new chapter of his life with Nayanika Reddy. Allu Arjun attended the ceremony with his wife Sneha Reddy and their daughter Allu Arha. Many actors, directors and friends from the Telugu film industry were also present, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings.