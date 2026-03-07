FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics

Allu Sirish married Nayanika Reddy in a traditional wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. Many popular stars from the South film industry attended the celebration and blessed the couple.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 07, 2026, 10:50 AM IST

1.Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy tie the knot

Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy tie the knot
1

Allu Sirish married Nayanika Reddy on March 6 in a beautiful ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding followed traditional rituals and was attended by family members, friends and many film celebrities. The couple had announced their engagement earlier and their wedding became a happy celebration for the Allu family.

2.Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi
2

Megastar Chiranjeevi also attended the wedding to bless the couple. Many members of the famous Konidela and Allu families were present, making it a grand gathering of Tollywood stars.

3.Ram Charan

Ram Charan
3

Actor Ram Charan attended the wedding with his wife Upasana Kamineni. Ram Charan even shared a picture from the ceremony online and wished the couple love, happiness and a wonderful married life together.

4.Suriya

Suriya
4

Tamil superstar Suriya was one of the special guests at the wedding. He came to congratulate the couple and spent time with the Allu family. Photos of him with the newly married couple quickly went viral on social media.

Also read: Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma's on-field PDA during the T20 WC tournament goes viral, netizens react 'Virat Kohli banane ki koshish...'

5.Allu Arjun’s brother’s wedding

Allu Arjun’s brother’s wedding
5

The wedding was very special for Allu Arjun as his brother Allu Sirish started a new chapter of his life with Nayanika Reddy. Allu Arjun attended the ceremony with his wife Sneha Reddy and their daughter Allu Arha. Many actors, directors and friends from the Telugu film industry were also present, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings. 

