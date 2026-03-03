Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Flower Festival 2026, 15,500 flowers of 48 varieties on display
ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Mar 03, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
1.Ram Charan
Ram Charan is seen here with the entire Allu family including Allu Aravind with wife Nirmala Allu, Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy, and Allu Sirish with bride-to-be Nayanika Reddy.
2.Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya
The father-son duo of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are seen posing with Allu Sirish at his pre-wedding party hosted at the Allu Studios in Hyderabad.
3.Nani
Nani, who will be next seen in the much-awaited action drama The Paradise, arrived for the function with his wife Anjana Yelavarthy.
4.Atlee
Atlee, who is currently working with Allu Arjun on the science-fiction action-fantasy spectacle tentatively titled AA22xA6, is seen posing with the couple Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy.
5.Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati, who was last seen in a cameo role in the 2026 Tamil political drama Parasakthi, struck a pose with Allu Sirish.
6.Sukumar
Sukumar, who made the two blockbusters Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun, is seen with the couple.
7.Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is set to collaborate with Allu Arjun after completing Spirit with Prabhas, also attended the function.
8.Nandamuri Balakrishna
The veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, popularly known as Balayya, blessed the couple Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy.