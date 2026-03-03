FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy are set to tie the knot with each other on March 6. On March 2, the couple hosted a grand pre-wedding bash. Several Telugu stars including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, and Rana Daggubati among others, attended the star-studded celebration.

Aman Wadhwa | Mar 03, 2026, 05:53 PM IST

1.Ram Charan

Ram Charan
1

Ram Charan is seen here with the entire Allu family including Allu Aravind with wife Nirmala Allu, Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy, and Allu Sirish with bride-to-be Nayanika Reddy.

2.Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya
2

The father-son duo of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are seen posing with Allu Sirish at his pre-wedding party hosted at the Allu Studios in Hyderabad.

3.Nani

Nani
3

Nani, who will be next seen in the much-awaited action drama The Paradise, arrived for the function with his wife Anjana Yelavarthy.

4.Atlee

Atlee
4

Atlee, who is currently working with Allu Arjun on the science-fiction action-fantasy spectacle tentatively titled AA22xA6, is seen posing with the couple Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy.

5.Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati
5

Rana Daggubati, who was last seen in a cameo role in the 2026 Tamil political drama Parasakthi, struck a pose with Allu Sirish.

6.Sukumar

Sukumar
6

Sukumar, who made the two blockbusters Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun, is seen with the couple.

7.Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga
7

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is set to collaborate with Allu Arjun after completing Spirit with Prabhas, also attended the function.

8.Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna
8

The veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, popularly known as Balayya, blessed the couple Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy.

