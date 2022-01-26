Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan: Know WHOPPING fees South stars charge per film

Be it Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR or Naga Chaitanya, South film stars have been ruling headlines of late.
South Indian film stars have been the talk of the town. Be it Allu Arjun for his phenomenal performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1' or Naga Chaitanya, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', South film stars have been ruling headlines of late. But do you know how much do these stars charge per film? Well, lets us tell you. Take a look.
1. Allu Arjun
After the success of 'Pushpa: The Rise- part 1', Allu Arjun has been ruling headlines. From his dialogues to his dance in the film, fans have been gushing over the actor's phenomenal performance. And now it seems like Allu Arjun has bagged a film that will be directed by Atlee. As per an Aaj Tak report, Allu Arjun has reportedly been offered Rs 100 crore for his next outing.
2. Jr NTR
Jr NTR reportedly charged Rs 45 crore for SS Rajamouli directed 'RRR'. Previously, he charged Rs 25-30 crores per film as per a report in Aaj Tak.
3. Ram Charan
Ram Charan has been in the news for his upcoming film 'RRR'. Reportedly, he has charged Rs 45 crore for the film. Several media reports also suggest that due to his rising popularity, the star will be charging Rs 100 crore for his next film.
4. Mahesh Babu
One of the most popular South stars, Mahesh Babu reportedly charges Rs 20-30 crore per film.
5. Prabhas
Prabhas gained pan-India popularity with the massive success of his film 'Baahubali' and its sequel. After the film became a blockbuster, Prabhas reportedly raised his fee to rs 100.