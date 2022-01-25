Allu Arjun, Dhanush, Naga Chaitanya: Highest educational qualifications of top South stars

1/8

South superstar Allu Arjun needs no introduction. However, the massive nationwide success of his latest outing 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1' took the star's popularity to another level. But do you know how educated the actor is? Well, let us tell you. Allu Arjun completed his schooling at St Patricks School, Chennai and has a BBA- Bachelor of Business Administration degree from MSR College, Hyderabad.