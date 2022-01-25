Allu Arjun, Dhanush, Naga Chaitanya: Highest educational qualifications of top South stars

Here's a look at the educational qualifications of some of the top actors from the South Indian film industry which will leave you surprised.
The educational qualifications of celebrities have often intrigued their fans. And with several South stars gaining popularity pan-India, here's a look at the educational qualifications of some of the top actors from the South Indian film industry which will leave you surprised.
1. Allu Arjun
South superstar Allu Arjun needs no introduction. However, the massive nationwide success of his latest outing 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1' took the star's popularity to another level. But do you know how educated the actor is? Well, let us tell you. Allu Arjun completed his schooling at St Patricks School, Chennai and has a BBA- Bachelor of Business Administration degree from MSR College, Hyderabad.
2. Prabhas
One of the highest-paid actors of Indian cinema, Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju aka Prabhas earned his B.Tech. Degree from Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad. Later, Prabhas turned to films to pursue his passion for acting. He did his schooling at the DNR School in Bhimavaram. He is an alumnus of Satyanand Film Institute, Visakhapatnam.
3. Suriya
Actor Suriya (born as Saravanan Sivakumar) as we know him, attended Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School and St. Bede's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai and obtained his undergraduate degree B.Com from Loyola College, Chennai.
4. Mahesh Babu
One of the highest-paid Telegu actors with a pan-India presence, Ghattamaneni Mahesh Bab aka Mahesh Babu was educated at St. Bede's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai where actor Karthi was his schoolmate. Later, he obtained a bachelor's degree in commerce from Loyola College, Chennai.
5. Dhanush
Born Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, stage name Dhanush, studied at Thai Sathiya Matriculation High School, Saligramam from Kindergarten to SSLC and then shifted to St. John's Matriculation Higher Secondary School Alwarthirunagar and to JRK Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Vadapalani, Chennai. He obtained a Bachelor of Computer Application (distance education) from Madurai Kamaraj University.
6. Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan completed his primary level education at Toc-H Public School, Vyttila, Kochi and his secondary level education at Sishya School in Chennai. Later, he earned a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Purdue University, US. He predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry.
7. Naga Chaitanya
An actor who works in Telugu cinema and will soon be seen making his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Naga Chaitanya, son of the actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati, was educated at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, Chennai and at AMM School, Chennai. He then completed his graduation from St. Mary's College, Hyderabad.
8. Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda attended Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School, Anantapur, and Little Flower Junior College, Hyderabad. He graduated from Badruka College of Commerce, Hyderabad.