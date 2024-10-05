All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

Anupama Parameswaran has garnered significant attention for her bold on-screen moments, particularly her intimate scene in "Rowdy Boys."
Anupama Parameswaran is a prominent figure in the South film industry, captivating audiences with her performances in various regional films. At just 27 years old, she gained widespread recognition with her debut film "Premam" in 2015, showcasing her natural talent and beauty. Recently, she made headlines for her daring kissing scene in the film "Rowdy Boys," which marked a significant shift in her career and opened discussions about her evolving image in the film industry.
1. Anupama Parameswaran’s popularity in the south film industry
Anupama Parameswaran is a well-known actress in the South Indian film industry, primarily working in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She is widely appreciated for her natural performances and beauty.
2. Breakthrough role in 'Premam' (2015)
Anupama gained major recognition in 2015 with her debut film Premam, where her innocent looks and acting won the hearts of the audience. This film catapulted her to fame and helped establish her career.
3. Breaking the no-kissing policy in 'Rowdy Boys' (2021)
In 2021, Anupama starred in the film Rowdy Boys, where she broke her personal no-kissing policy by doing an intimate scene with co-actor Ashish Reddy. This marked her first on-screen lip-lock and garnered significant attention.
4. Controversy and praise for bold scene in 'Rowdy Boys'
The kissing scene in Rowdy Boys sparked mixed reactions. While some fans were disappointed, many praised her confidence. It was reported that Anupama initially hesitated but later agreed to the scene, earning Rs 50 lakh for her role in the film.
5. Shifting towards a bolder image
Before Rowdy Boys, Anupama was known for doing family-oriented films. However, over time, she adapted to changing trends and now shares bold pictures on her Instagram, though fans still appreciate her natural beauty.
6. Upcoming projects in 2024
As of 2024, Anupama has a busy schedule with several projects lined up. She was last seen in Butterfly and is currently working on films Paradha, Siren, Eagle, and Lockdown.