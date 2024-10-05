All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

Anupama Parameswaran is a prominent figure in the South film industry, captivating audiences with her performances in various regional films. At just 27 years old, she gained widespread recognition with her debut film "Premam" in 2015, showcasing her natural talent and beauty. Recently, she made headlines for her daring kissing scene in the film "Rowdy Boys," which marked a significant shift in her career and opened discussions about her evolving image in the film industry.