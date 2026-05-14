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Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits

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Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits

Alia Bhatt turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with five stunning fashion appearances, each showcasing a different style from dreamy gowns to modern Indian fusion wear.

Anshika Pandey | May 14, 2026, 12:16 PM IST

1.Fairytale start in pastel glam:

Fairytale start in pastel glam:
1

Alia Bhatt opened her Cannes 2026 fashion diary in a dreamy pastel corset gown featuring layered ruffles and soft floral tones, which was styled by Rhea Kapoor. The flowy silhouette gave major princess energy against the French Riviera backdrop. The look was styled with minimal makeup and soft hair, making it fresh and elegant.

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2.Peach old Hollywood glam:

Peach old Hollywood glam:
2

The actress embraced classic Hollywood glamour in a blush pink strapless gown with a flowing trail and statement necklace, which was designed by Tamara Ralph. The fitted silhouette and soft drape added timeless red carpet elegance to her Cannes appearance.

3.Modern saree with Indian touch:

Modern saree with Indian touch:
3

Alia ended her Cannes style streak in a modern ivory saree-inspired ensemble paired with traditional jewellery and a lace umbrella, which was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The fusion looks beautifully celebrated Indian craftsmanship on the global stage.

4.Ice blue red carpet elegance:

Ice blue red carpet elegance:
4

For the Cannes red carpet premiere, Alia stunned in an icy blue structured gown with a dramatic tulle skirt and sculpted bodice, which was designed by Danielle Frankel. The look was paired with diamond jewels and a sleek braided bun, giving modern fairytale vibes.

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5.Royal Maharani energy:

Royal Maharani energy:
5

Alia brought regal drama in an off-shoulder embroidered gown featuring rich red floral detailing and gold textures. The outfit blended vintage Indian craftsmanship with global couture aesthetics, creating one of her boldest Cannes looks.

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