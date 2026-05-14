Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits

1 . Fairytale start in pastel glam:

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Alia Bhatt opened her Cannes 2026 fashion diary in a dreamy pastel corset gown featuring layered ruffles and soft floral tones, which was styled by Rhea Kapoor. The flowy silhouette gave major princess energy against the French Riviera backdrop. The look was styled with minimal makeup and soft hair, making it fresh and elegant.