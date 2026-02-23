Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt speech, See viral pics

5 Best Indian Summer Schools in 2026 to prepare future ready students
Akshay Kumar reveals his crush got him beaten up, it's not Twinkle Khanna, but...
Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Metro: Check full route, ticket prices, travel time and more
Prakash Raj slams The Kerala Story 2, propogating fear with 'beef sequence', director hits back, calls actor 'bankrupt': 'He is equally low'
CTET Answer Key 2026 Out Soon: Step-by step guide to download, raise objections against answer key; Check direct link here
US gave 'complementary intel information' to Mexico in killing of most wanted drug lord El Mencho; White House says, 'top target'
Viral video: Ahead of wedding, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda leave for Udaipur, fans drops funniest comments: 'Pushpa ka kya hoga'
Who is Jitendra Yadav? Another accused of 'shirtless protest' during AI Impact Summit, arrested; His photo with Rahul Gandhi goes viral
Indian Air Force grounds Tejas jets entire fleet after three crashes in two years, intensive technical probe to be launched
Vishal Bhardwaj drops major hint at film with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Inshallah, this time...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 23, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
1.Stunning on the red carpet
Alia Bhatt looked amazing at the 79th BAFTA Awards 2026 in London. She wore a sparkling silver Gucci gown with a white wrap, which created a classic and elegant appearance on the red carpet. She truly stole the show with her style.
2.First time as a presenter
This was Alia's first appearance at the BAFTA awards. She presented the Best Film Not in English award while standing next to international stars. Her confidence impressed everyone who saw her.
3.Saying 'Namaskar' in hindi
Alia started her speech with a friendly 'Namaskar' in Hindi before speaking in English. Fans loved it and called it a very special and memorable moment. It was a proud moment for Indian fans.
4.Cinema connects everyone
Alia talked about how movies can connect people everywhere, no matter what language they speak. Fans appreciated her message and proud representation of India. She reminded everyone of cinema’s power to unite.
Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj drops major hint at film with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Inshallah, this time...'
5.Inspired by her daughter
Alia shared that her daughter, Raha, is her biggest inspiration. This personal touch made her appearance even more special for fans. It showed her softer, loving side.