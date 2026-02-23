FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt speech, See viral pics

Alia Bhatt made a glamorous debut at the 79th BAFTA Awards 2026 in London. She impressed everyone with her stunning red carpet look, her confident presence as a presenter and a special moment speaking in Hindi.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 23, 2026, 11:56 AM IST

1.Stunning on the red carpet

Stunning on the red carpet
1

Alia Bhatt looked amazing at the 79th BAFTA Awards 2026 in London. She wore a sparkling silver Gucci gown with a white wrap, which created a classic and elegant appearance on the red carpet. She truly stole the show with her style.

2.First time as a presenter

First time as a presenter
2

This was Alia's first appearance at the BAFTA awards. She presented the Best Film Not in English award while standing next to international stars. Her confidence impressed everyone who saw her.

3.Saying 'Namaskar' in hindi

Saying 'Namaskar' in hindi
3

Alia started her speech with a friendly 'Namaskar' in Hindi before speaking in English. Fans loved it and called it a very special and memorable moment. It was a proud moment for Indian fans.

4.Cinema connects everyone

Cinema connects everyone
4

Alia talked about how movies can connect people everywhere, no matter what language they speak. Fans appreciated her message and proud representation of India. She reminded everyone of cinema’s power to unite.

5.Inspired by her daughter

Inspired by her daughter
5

Alia shared that her daughter, Raha, is her biggest inspiration. This personal touch made her appearance even more special for fans. It showed her softer, loving side.

