4 . Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt

4

Shaheen Bhatt studied at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai and later pursued training in filmmaking and editing in London. She has worked as an assistant director and co-writer in Bollywood films. Pooja Bhatt, on the other hand, made a revelation about her educational qualifications, stating that she and her father are school dropouts. She mentioned that she didn't write her last HSC board exam, choosing instead to pursue a career in acting.