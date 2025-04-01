5 . Shraddha Kapoor

5

Shraddha Kapoor has her singing debut through the unplugged version of Galiyan and later has given her melodies voice in songs like Bezubaan Phir Se from ABCD 2 (2015), Sab Tera from Baaghi (2006), Tere Mere Dil from Rock On 2 (2016) etc.