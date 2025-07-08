4 . Deepika Padukone

4

Deepika Padukone has not only ruled the silver screen but also expanded her reach through entrepreneurial ventures like her skincare brand 82°E and several brand endorsements. With a reported net worth of Rs 500 crore, she stands as one of India’s highest-paid actresses. Her husband Ranveer Singh, known for his infectious energy and major hits, reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 350 to Rs 400 crore. Deepika’s global visibility and investments have placed her ahead in terms of total wealth.