2 . Alekha Advani (Wife of Aadar Jain)

Alekha Advani pursued her passion for hospitality by enrolling at a university in Michigan, USA. She later transferred to Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration in New York, graduating in 2016. Post-graduation, she worked as a hotel consultant at Deloitte in Los Angeles before returning to Mumbai to embark on her entrepreneurial journey.