Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha to Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram, not just weddings but these Bollywood stars turned invites into art

US-India tariff deal soon? THESE are main stumbling blocks, India may face increased tariff of Rs...
Bad news for Bengaluru residents, commute to get costlier as auto fares increases from..., know revised prices
Pa Ranjith breaks silence after stunt artist Mohan Raj dies on his film set: 'Inspite of all our precautions...'
Nimisha Priya case: One day before execution, BIG relief for Kerala nurse jailed in Yemen
Want to start a company? Telegram’s CEO picks top subject for future leaders, Elon Musk, Bill Gates call it...
Dhadak 2: Triptii Dimri opens up about her electrifying chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi, says 'you don't need to force chemistry...'
Axiom-4 Dragon spacecraft lands safely on Earth, PM Modi welcomes Shubhanshu Shukla
China upset over Japan-Philippine defence cooperation in South China Sea, Tokyo hits back by..., Beijing retorts, says...
Good News for TCS employees, amid uncertainty over wage hike, Ratan Tata's company now rolls out 100%...
This auto driver speaks 7 languages, did double MA, worked in MNCs, wanted to become IAS officer then..., is now going viral for..
LoP Rahul Gandhi lashes out at S Jaishankar over meeting with Xi Jinping, says 'EAM running full blown circus'
Vijay Sethupathi decided not to work with this director ever again, then...: 'Some time ago, we had...'
This city tops list of world's most expensive cities for luxury living in 2025, not New York, Milan, Paris, New Delhi, Mumbai, Shanghai, it is...
After Kiara Advani, Vikrant Massey quits Ranveer Singh-starrer Don 3; here's why: Report
Meet actor who worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, sold eggs to survive, could not even afford tea, is now…, his name is..
Will India-China relations improve further after S Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping?
SM Raju’s tragic death: PA Ranjith, three others booked for culpable homicide after stuntman's fatal accident
Mizoram's Bairabi-Sairang railway line: After 26 years, Aizawl set for rail boost, PM Modi to inaugurate 51.38 km railway line on...
RCB star bowler Yash Dayal gets BIG relief in sexual exploitation case, Allahabad HC orders...
Producer-actor Dheeraj Kumar passes away at 79
Bad news for employees of THIS comapny as it gives stern warning on return to office, has this Ratan Tata connection
Will Russia surrender to Donald Trump's threat of 'severe tariffs' and sign ceasefire with Ukraine? It is not likely as...
Amaal Mallik says Anu Malik ruined his father Daboo Malik’s career: 'My dad dealt with...'
Meet 19-year-old boy who took family responsibilities after his father's demise, cracked JEE Main with 9 to 5 job, his AIR was..., he wants to...
Elon Musk launches Tesla's Model Y for Rs 60 lakh in India, check how much it costs in US, China, Germany and other countries
'I am here with my man because...': When Parveen Babi got upset after Kabir Bedi danced with actress..., then..
Elon Musk's Tesla opens first India showroom in Mumbai's BKC: Project took ... days to be completed
SCO Meet: S Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping, first since 2020 Galwan clash
Elon Musk's Tesla opens first showroom in India, launches Model Y for Rs 59.89 lakh, check full price breakdown, features, top speed to be...
IFERP Champions Equity in Research: Direct Funding Initiative Enables Early-Career Academics to Access Global Platforms
BSE receives bomb threat, police launch search operation
Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal ropes in Shah Rukh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, AR Rahman for..., watch
Asterlane Ventures into Carpet Manufacturing; Eyes E-commerce Platforms to Drive Awareness and Growth
Anupam Kher reacts after Diljit Dosanjh works with Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'Can't see my sister's sindoor...'
Meet man, IndiGo co-founder, who is now on Forbes' 'America's Richest Immigrants 2025' list, his net worth is..., name is...
'When I took Jaya Bachchan as my wife...': Amitabh Bachchan once addressed affair rumours with Rekha, said...
Meet IAS officer who was once mocked for not speaking English, left job at Ratan Tata's TCS, cracked UPSC exam, secured AIR..., she is...
Ranbir Kapoor behind Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali MAJOR rumoured rift? 'Director and actor are no more...'
Jasprit Bumrah to play 4th Test vs England? Here's what Shubman Gill said after nail-biting loss at Lord’s
Anurag Kashyap slams T-Series for paying 'very less' for Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur: 'Bhushan Kumar is not...'
In 2nd such incident in 2 days, Delhi's St Stephen's College, school in Dwarka receive bomb threats
Storm, heavy rains batter parts of US: What is reason behind New Jersey, New York floods?
SpiceJet Delhi-Mumbai flight delayed by 7 hour as 2 passengers due to..., here's what exactly happened
This country is building world's tallest tower, much taller than Dubai's Burj Khalifa, not US, UAE, Qatar, China, India, it is...
Farah Khan says Bollywood celebrated when her film Tees Maar Khan failed at box office: 'People said...'
Meet man, Bitcoin's mysterious founder, who is 11th richest man on Earth, has more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his name is...
Shubhanshu Shukla to return from ISS today: When and where to watch Axiom 4 touchdown live
Meet Hiamli Dabi, mother of IAS officer Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi, who also cracked UPSC exam, worked as..., but later quit job due to...
Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria targeted in roadside firing in Gurugram
Kavya Maran makes BIG change in SRH, appoints this former India speedster as..., he is...
Elon Musk's Grok inks deal worth $200 with Pentagon amid fallout with Donald Trump
Balasore sexual harassment case: Student succumbs to injuries after self-immolation; Odisha CM says...
US President Donald Trump blasts Russia's Vladimir Putin as Ukraine war intensifies: 'It's been proven...'
Meet actress who became superstar at 10, was accused of having ‘secret child’, was boycotted later; is now...
UPSC CSE Mains 2025 schedule out, to be held on THESE dates, check full timetable
Is Russia delaying supply of S-400 missile defence system to India due to China's pressure? Report claims...
Despite Ravindra Jadeja's brave resistance against England at Lord's, Indian all-rounder joins elite list of Indian Test stars
Amritsar’s Golden Temple receives bomb threat, email says...; police beef up security
Watch Shubhanshu Shukla showcasing stunning zero-gravity experiments on board ISS using...
Who was Fauja Singh, 114-year-old veteran marathon runner, dies in road accident?
KL Rahul's wife, former actress Athiya Shetty shares uplifting message for Team India after brave fight against England at Lord's
Meet man who is set to lead India's largest insurer company worth Rs 579000 crore as...
This building, over 300 years old, is crowned ‘World’s Most Beautiful in 2025’, UNESCO designated site, located in...
Stree 2, L2 Empuraan, Paatal Lok 2, Black Warrant lead nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne; see full list here
Harry Potter series begins filming, HBO shares first look of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, show will premiere in...
Viral video: Couple caught throwing trash in Canadian forest, netizens say 'impose fine'
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Putin, says will impose 'very severe' tariffs on Russia if...
Meet man, IIT Delhi graduate, who works at Bill Gates' Microsoft as...; gets high-paying salary, he is from...
This Ranbir Kapoor chartbuster song was earlier composed for Bajrangi Bhaijaan; not Kesariya, Kun Faaya Kun, Badtameez Dil, Papa Meri Jaan
R Ashwin reveals real reason behind sending Akash Deep as nighwatchman in Lord's test
World Championship of Legends is back: Yuvraj Singh among other Indian veterans set to return to action, see full list
Meet man, born in poor farmer family, after several failures, became richest Indian immigrant in US, his net worth is Rs…
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari postponed, will now clash with Kantara Chapter 1 on...
What is Benjamin Netanyahu's dream plan on Gaza? Know why Israeli military, ministers are in clash with their PM
Trouble mounts for PTI’s Imran Khan, govt makes new force to tackle protest
Hotmail co-founder Sabir Bhatia reacts to IIT Madras director’s viral cow urine remark, sparks debate
BIG move by DGCA after Air India plane crash report, directs all airlines to...
Bangladesh: Protests against Muhammad Yunus after Hindu trader was lynched by Muslim mob
India's largest govt bank's services, including UPI, IMPS, ATM, to be temporarily unavailable on this date due to...
Bill Gates loses Rs 4,38,35,52,000 in one week, here’s why his wealth is falling, ‘There are too many...’
Former Indian pacer praises Ben Stokes for his performance in Lord's Test, calls him 'heart' of England team
THIS country has built world's lightest brain controller, can turn bees into military cyborgs, not US, Russia, Israel, it is...
Viral video: Adorable Baby elephant’s first mud bath melts hearts on internet, netizens say 'OMG the cutest!'
Mukesh Ambani makes another BIG move as Reliance launches Campa in India's neighbouring country, not Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Revealed: How much Google pays its software engineers, scientists, managers? Check 2025 salary breakdown
Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya can still be saved by..., What is blood money in Islamic law, is it different for Muslims and Hindus?
India's biggest flop, made in Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs 38000 on opening day; not Adipurush, Bombay Velvet, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Kalank
Meet man, who worked as IAF pilot, later his life changed after major injury, founded Rs 1670 crore company th
ITR filing: Income Tax Dept cracks down on fraudulent claims of deductions, exemptions; check details
After 15000 layoffs at Microsoft, now Bill Gates' company wants remaining employees to master...
After decades in US, 53-year-old man wonders if It's time to return to Mumbai
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna cheer for India against England at Lord's; photo with Ravi Shastri goes viral
Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes first public appearance in Mumbai after Sardaar Ji 3-Hania Aamir row, video goes viral
Indian-origin CEO Varun Mohan, who rejected Rs 25794 crore OpenAI deal for Google's Rs 20633 crore AI investment: Know his educational qualification
Dragon spacecraft undocks from ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla, other Axiom-4 crew members leave for earth after...
India's retail inflation eases to over six-year low in June at 2.1%
Meet man, IIT alumni, left Rs 10000000 IT job due to..., he now does...
Wimbledon celebrates Jannik Sinner's historic win with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan-inspired post
Nearly 600 students of this govt school crack NEET, IIT-JEE exams, they were coached by...; name is...
Largest ever military exercise: Where is it taking place? Is Indian Army participating in it?
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Jul 15, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
1.Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
Designer Puneet Gupta created a nostalgic 'matchbox' save-the-date invitation echoing 1980s Bollywood. With cheeky pop-art caricatures of Richa and Ali on a bicycle and the tagline 'Couple Matches Made in Heaven,' each piece doubled as a collectible keepsake reflecting the couple’s artistic flair.
2.Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram
For their intimate Meitei-style wedding in Imphal, the invite featured dried orange slices, cinnamon, hand-painted lotuses and a real iron horseshoe attached. This tactile symbol of luck and heritage rooted the design in tradition while adding emotional depth.
3.Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar
Their invitation took the form of an emerald-green diary, tied in gold tissue and stamped with initials. It unfolded like a personal scrapbook, woven with Dipika’s poetic voice, making it both emotive and intimately narrative.
4.Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar
Mouni and Suraj's invite broke conventional molds with an artful concept merging immersive trunk packaging, hand-pressed blooms, and thoughtful keepsakes. It was a curated extension of her style: elegant, bespoke, and authentic.
5.Invites as storytellers
Across fame and styles, Puneet Gupta transforms wedding invitations into narrative art: tactile preludes that echo a couple’s journey, from playful pop-art to heritage‑rich symbols and poetic memoirs.