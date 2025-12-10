Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list of actor's upcoming big projects, release dates

IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible... how can fares jump to Rs 35,000...?'
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanshika Tyagi | Dec 10, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
1.Dhurandhar 2
Akshaye Khanna AKA Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar has made everyone groove to the iconic entry song 'Fa9la.' Akshaye Khanna has stolen the spotlight again for his performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, earlier this year he gathered applause for his performance in Chavva as Aurangzeb. Akshaye Khanna's character can make a return in the second part of Dhurandhar, which is set to be released in March 2026. However, Rehman Dakait died in the first part of the film, so his scenes may be shown as flashbacks. It remains unknown, how his role has been planned by makers for the second part.
2.Mahakali
After making waves in Hindi cinema, Akshaye Khanna is well prepared to set fire in the Telugu Cinema. Fans will see Akshaye Khanna return to Telugu cinema, with "Mahakali." The first poster of Akshaye Khanna as demon guru Shukracharya is already getting attention. His look, with powerfull 'demonish' eyes is unrecognizable. His look also includes long white hair, a beard, divine vision, and a tilak of Mahakala on his forehead. This film is part of Prashant Varma's cinematic universe. Teja Sajja's Hanuman debuted, and now Rishab Shetty's Jai Hanuman Aayegi is on the horizon, followed by Mahakali, which is expected to release in 2026.
3.Ikka
'Ikka' is set to reunite Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol after so many years. They both appeared together in 1997 film Border. Sunny Deol has finalized a deal with Netflix for a commercial thriller 'Ikka', however the title is not finalized yet. Plans are underway for its release in 2026. While Sunny will play the lead role, Akshaye Khanna is also part of this project, playing a key role. Siddharth P. Malhotra, known for films like "We Are Family" and "Maharaj," will direct the film.
4.Drishyam 3
Akshaye Khanna made a solid entry in Drishyam 2 playing the character of IG Tarun Ahlawat, alonhside Tabu and Ajay Devgn. Akshaye Khanna will retyr for the third part of this Franchise. Ajay Devgn will also begin shooting for his film soon. The Hindi version of the film is planned to be released on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2026.
5.Section 84
Akshaye Khanna is also in talks to play a role in 'Section 84'. He is liekly to play a lawyer in this film. Akshaye previously played role of a lawyer in Section 375. (The image is also from the Section 375 film.)