Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list of actor's upcoming big projects, release dates

1 . Dhurandhar 2

1

Akshaye Khanna AKA Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar has made everyone groove to the iconic entry song 'Fa9la.' Akshaye Khanna has stolen the spotlight again for his performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, earlier this year he gathered applause for his performance in Chavva as Aurangzeb. Akshaye Khanna's character can make a return in the second part of Dhurandhar, which is set to be released in March 2026. However, Rehman Dakait died in the first part of the film, so his scenes may be shown as flashbacks. It remains unknown, how his role has been planned by makers for the second part.