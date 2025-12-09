FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'

What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'

Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’

Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency at..., later became first Indian model to open for Chanel show in New York

Was Prabhas affected by massive 7.6 earthquake in Japan? The Raja Saab director Maruthi shares update: 'Darling is...'

Ahead of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Boman Irani says he is ‘exhausted’, viral post alarms fans as actor hints at…

Gautam Adani's BIG announcement, to invest over USD 75 billion in this sector in 5 years

Avatar Fire and Ash: The connect of Indian audience with James Cameron's vision

This reality show will REPLACE Bigg Boss 19, brings 50 people together in grand mahal, has no rules, is based on..., name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy

What did Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?:Forgotten arguments behind row

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason

Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’

Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement l

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Akshaye Khanna’s iconic entry in Dhurandhar went viral worldwide, powered by the Arabic rap hit Fa9la from Bahraini rapper Hussam Aseem.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 09, 2025, 01:35 PM IST

1.What is 'Fa9la' and who is Hussam Aseem?

What is 'Fa9la' and who is Hussam Aseem?
1

Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, is a Bahraini rapper who composed 'Fa9la,' an Arabic rap song. The track is characterised by its strong beats and distinctive Gulf-style rap, and it gained popularity online before being used in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, where it energised and empowered Akshaye Khanna’s entry scene.

Advertisement

2.Where did the song appear?

Where did the song appear?
2

'Fa9la' has been featured in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, specifically in the scene of the dramatic entry of Akshaye Khanna. The Arabic rap's heavy beats mixed with the visuals create a very impactful and memorable scene, which in turn helps the song get a lot of attention.

3.Why the song feels different?

Why the song feels different?
3

The song 'Fa9la' irrefutably stands out because it is an Arabic rap with a heavy beat, contrasting with the gregariousness of Bollywood music. Its distinctive approach enhances the sensory experience of the movie scene, making Akshaye Khanna's appearance not only more potent but also unforgettable.

4.'Fa9la' goes viral in India

'Fa9la' goes viral in India
4

The moment Dhurandhar’s song 'Fa9la' was released, it became an overnight success in India. The fans spread the word on social media, created little clips and included it in their reels, thus making the Bahrain rap song a trending sensation among the listeners in India.

Also read: Tyla turns heads in glittering saree-inspired look by Nancy Tyagi during India visit, SEE pics

TRENDING NOW

5.What this means for Bollywood and music fans

What this means for Bollywood and music fans
5

'Fa9la' has been a success, and one of its effects is the increased interest of Bollywood in international music. It is an opportunity for the directors to try out new and different approaches and for the viewers to get the pleasure of listening to new sounds while uncovering the music of various nations.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy
What did Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?:Forgotten arguments behind row
Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'
Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason
Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’
Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement l
Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency at..., later became first Indian model to open for Chanel show in New York
Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency...
Was Prabhas affected by massive 7.6 earthquake in Japan? The Raja Saab director Maruthi shares update: 'Darling is...'
Was Prabhas affected by massive 7.6 earthquake in Japan?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to become highest-grossing actor of 2025, just two films have earned Rs…
Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement