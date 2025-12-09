Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 09, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
1.What is 'Fa9la' and who is Hussam Aseem?
Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, is a Bahraini rapper who composed 'Fa9la,' an Arabic rap song. The track is characterised by its strong beats and distinctive Gulf-style rap, and it gained popularity online before being used in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, where it energised and empowered Akshaye Khanna’s entry scene.
2.Where did the song appear?
'Fa9la' has been featured in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, specifically in the scene of the dramatic entry of Akshaye Khanna. The Arabic rap's heavy beats mixed with the visuals create a very impactful and memorable scene, which in turn helps the song get a lot of attention.
3.Why the song feels different?
The song 'Fa9la' irrefutably stands out because it is an Arabic rap with a heavy beat, contrasting with the gregariousness of Bollywood music. Its distinctive approach enhances the sensory experience of the movie scene, making Akshaye Khanna's appearance not only more potent but also unforgettable.
4.'Fa9la' goes viral in India
The moment Dhurandhar’s song 'Fa9la' was released, it became an overnight success in India. The fans spread the word on social media, created little clips and included it in their reels, thus making the Bahrain rap song a trending sensation among the listeners in India.
5.What this means for Bollywood and music fans
'Fa9la' has been a success, and one of its effects is the increased interest of Bollywood in international music. It is an opportunity for the directors to try out new and different approaches and for the viewers to get the pleasure of listening to new sounds while uncovering the music of various nations.