Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to become highest-grossing actor of 2025, just two films have earned Rs…

1 . Akshaye Khanna

Worldwide Total: Rs 969.6 crore

Akshaye Khanna's film Chhaava emerged as a massive blockbuster, collecting Rs 827.06 crore worldwide and establishing him as a strong performer at the box office. But the real twist came with Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 142 crore worldwide in just three days, pushing Akshaye to the top of the 2025 charts.