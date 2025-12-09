Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to become highest-grossing actor of 2025, just two films have earned Rs…

Vande Mataram controversy: What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, Muslim League? Read the full letter here
SSC GD Exam 2026 Update: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in, application open till THIS date; Check details here
Government to push more airlines to operate amid crisis? BIG warning to IndiGo by Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, says, 'No airline..., safety is non-negotiable...';
'Prem Chopra was battling severe Aortic Stenosis': Son-in-law Sharman Joshi shares MAJOR update on veteran actor: 'Dad is now home and feeling...'
Who is Kanishk Chouhan? India's U-19 player who made his way into IPL 2026 auction list; Here's all you need to know about him
Saudi Arabia relaxes alcohol rule for non-Muslims, but here's the catch; know 'bizarre' rule here
Manipur Board COHSEM Class 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at cohsem.nic.in; Check full timetable here
Meet Rahul Bose, Kamal Haasan's co-star, former Rugby player, facing fraud over Himachal Domicile Certificate, it entitles actor to...
Hema Malini to host a second prayer meet for Dharmendra with daughters Esha Deol and Ahana? Here’s what we know
Goa nightclub fire: What is Interpol Blue Corner Notice? Will it help Goa Police nab owners of Birch By Romeo Lane?
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 09, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
1.Akshaye Khanna
Worldwide Total: Rs 969.6 crore
Akshaye Khanna's film Chhaava emerged as a massive blockbuster, collecting Rs 827.06 crore worldwide and establishing him as a strong performer at the box office. But the real twist came with Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 142 crore worldwide in just three days, pushing Akshaye to the top of the 2025 charts.
2.Rishab Shetty
Worldwide Total: Rs 845.18 crore
Before Dhurandhar’s release, Rishab Shetty held the No. 1 position for 2025. His film earned Rs 845.18 crore worldwide, making him the second most impressive run of the year.
3.Vicky Kaushal
Worldwide Total: Rs 827.06 crore
Vicky Kaushal's major 2025 release collected Rs 827.06 crore worldwide, giving him a secure spot in the top three. Vicky's presence in the list highlights his growing influence across India’s film industries.
4.Akshay Kumar
Worldwide Total: Rs 789.09 crore
Akshay Kumar remains one of the most dependable performers at the box office. With four releases in 2025, he managed to earn a combined Rs 789.09 crore worldwide, proving once again that he can deliver consistently across genres and formats.
5.Mohanlal
Worldwide Total: Rs 582.4 crore
Mohanlal completes the top five with a solid total from three films. His combined earnings of Rs 582.4 crore worldwide underscore his massive popularity, particularly in the Malayalam film industry.