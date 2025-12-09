Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to become highest-grossing actor of 2025, just two films have earned Rs…

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Vande Mataram controversy: What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, Muslim League? Read the full letter here

SSC GD Exam 2026 Update: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in, application open till THIS date; Check details here

Government to push more airlines to operate amid crisis? BIG warning to IndiGo by Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, says, 'No airline..., safety is non-negotiable...';

'Prem Chopra was battling severe Aortic Stenosis': Son-in-law Sharman Joshi shares MAJOR update on veteran actor: 'Dad is now home and feeling...'

Who is Kanishk Chouhan? India's U-19 player who made his way into IPL 2026 auction list; Here's all you need to know about him

Saudi Arabia relaxes alcohol rule for non-Muslims, but here's the catch; know 'bizarre' rule here

Manipur Board COHSEM Class 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at cohsem.nic.in; Check full timetable here

Meet Rahul Bose, Kamal Haasan's co-star, former Rugby player, facing fraud over Himachal Domicile Certificate, it entitles actor to...

Hema Malini to host a second prayer meet for Dharmendra with daughters Esha Deol and Ahana? Here’s what we know

Goa nightclub fire: What is Interpol Blue Corner Notice? Will it help Goa Police nab owners of Birch By Romeo Lane?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's BIG demand for BLOs who lost life during SIR, says, 'Rs 1 crore, govt job for families...'

Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's BIG demand for BLOs who lost life...

Vande Mataram controversy: What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, Muslim League? Read the full letter here

What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, League? Read letter...

SSC GD Exam 2026 Update: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in, application open till THIS date; Check details here

SSC GD Exam 2026: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr

In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments

In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to become highest-grossing actor of 2025, just two films have earned Rs…

Akshaye Khanna becomes the highest-grossing Indian actor of 2025 after the success of Chhaava and Dhurandhar. His two releases have pushed Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth down the list.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 09, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

1.Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna
1

Worldwide Total: Rs 969.6 crore

Akshaye Khanna's film Chhaava emerged as a massive blockbuster, collecting Rs 827.06 crore worldwide and establishing him as a strong performer at the box office. But the real twist came with Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 142 crore worldwide in just three days, pushing Akshaye to the top of the 2025 charts.

Advertisement

2.Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty
2

Worldwide Total: Rs 845.18 crore

Before Dhurandhar’s release, Rishab Shetty held the No. 1 position for 2025. His film earned Rs 845.18 crore worldwide, making him the second most impressive run of the year.

3.Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal
3

Worldwide Total: Rs 827.06 crore

Vicky Kaushal's major 2025 release collected Rs 827.06 crore worldwide, giving him a secure spot in the top three. Vicky's presence in the list highlights his growing influence across India’s film industries.

4.Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar
4

Worldwide Total: Rs 789.09 crore

Akshay Kumar remains one of the most dependable performers at the box office. With four releases in 2025, he managed to earn a combined Rs 789.09 crore worldwide, proving once again that he can deliver consistently across genres and formats.

TRENDING NOW

5.Mohanlal

Mohanlal
5

Worldwide Total: Rs 582.4 crore

Mohanlal completes the top five with a solid total from three films. His combined earnings of Rs 582.4 crore worldwide underscore his massive popularity, particularly in the Malayalam film industry.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's BIG demand for BLOs who lost life during SIR, says, 'Rs 1 crore, govt job for families...'
Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's BIG demand for BLOs who lost life...
Vande Mataram controversy: What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, Muslim League? Read the full letter here
What Nehru really wrote to Subhas? Did he mention Jinnah, League? Read letter...
SSC GD Exam 2026 Update: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in, application open till THIS date; Check details here
SSC GD Exam 2026: Vacancy list for 25,487 constable posts released at ssc.gov.in
Government to push more airlines to operate amid crisis? BIG warning to IndiGo by Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, says, 'No airline..., safety is non-negotiable...';
Union Minister of Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu warns IndiGo of strict action, says,
'Prem Chopra was battling severe Aortic Stenosis': Son-in-law Sharman Joshi shares MAJOR update on veteran actor: 'Dad is now home and feeling...'
Prem Chopra was battling severe Aortic Stenosis Son-in-law Sharman Joshi reveals
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to become highest-grossing actor of 2025, just two films have earned Rs…
Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to
OTT Releases This Week (December 8 to 12): Latest movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (December 8 to 12): Latest movies and web series to watch
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement