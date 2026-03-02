FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Ajith Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Vishnu Manchu: Indian celebrities stranded in Middle East amid US-Israel-Iran war

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, missile strikes involving the US, Israel and Iran have led to the temporary closure of the airspace. Multiple Indian celebrities such as Ajith Kumar, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Erica Fernandes and Vishnu Manchu, have been left stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Aman Wadhwa | Mar 02, 2026, 02:47 PM IST

1.Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar
1

Ajith Kumar, the Tamil cinema icon and professional racer, is unable to fly back to India after international flights are grounded in the UAE. His manager has assured fans that he's safe in Dubai and awaiting resumed travel operations.

2.Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan
2

The Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan found herself stuck in Dubai after flights were cancelled due to escalating tensions. She took to social media, appealing to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guidance and assistance to return home safely.

3.Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta
3

Esha Gupta, who was in Abu Dhabi when tensions escalated, reassured fans via Instagram that she’s safe despite describing the situation as "scary" and "very tough." The Jannat 2 actress hopes normalcy returns soon so she can travel home.

4.Vishnu Manchu

Vishnu Manchu
4

Telugu star Vishnu Manchu shared a tense video from Dubai showing missiles lighting up the sky and his young daughter frightened by loud interceptions. His post highlighted the emotional impact of the conflict on families on the ground.

5.Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes
5

Erica Fernandes, who is currently based in Dubai, has reassured fans that she is safe despite describing the situation as "scary." She has also urged everyone to remain calm and follow the guidance of local authorities amid the travel disruptions.

6.Subhashree Ganguly

Subhashree Ganguly
6

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly and her young son are stranded in Dubai amid rising tensions due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. Her husband, filmmaker and politician Raj Chakraborty, has shared that both mother and child are safe.

7.Rohan Gandotra

Rohan Gandotra
7

Rohan Gandotra, known for his roles in Hindi TV shows, has been stranded in Dubai but has expressed no fear for his safety. He has been posting updates on social media, assuring fans that the situation around him is stable.

8.Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira
8

Rochelle Rao and her husband Keith Sequeira, who were also seen in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 9, and their daughter are also stuck in Dubai due to the disrupted travel situation, while thanking local authorities in the UAE for support.

