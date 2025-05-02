5 . Ajay Devgn vs. Karan Johar

The release of Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016 led to a public spat between Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar, with allegations of sabotage. The conflict strained Johar's longstanding friendship with Kajol, Devgn's wife. Although Kajol and Johar have since reconciled, Devgn and Johar reportedly remain on unfriendly terms.